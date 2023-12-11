Add Tahini To Homemade Granola For Maximum Flavor

Perhaps you have already mastered making your own homemade granola using oats, nuts, seeds, honey, and vanilla, but get ready to take your favorite recipe to new heights with the addition of smooth, creamy tahini. Tahini isn't just for hummus dishes and baba ganoush recipes. The satisfying ingredient can lend a pleasant earthy flavor to cookies and add rich texture to salad dressing, yet including it in your next batch of granola can bring a delightful nutty sweetness to your crunchy snack without overpowering any of the other ingredients you have decided to include.

When inviting tahini into your next granola recipe, start by mixing dry ingredients separately. Stir your choices of grains and accouterments in a separate bowl from the wet ingredients so that you can adjust the sweetness of your intended recipe. Tailor to diners' preferences with honey or agave syrup and mix with olive oil, vanilla, and tahini. Before placing the crumbly mixture into the oven, you can turn flavor dials with sprinkles of Himalayan pink salt, cinnamon, ginger, or pumpkin pie spice.