Add Tahini To Homemade Granola For Maximum Flavor
Perhaps you have already mastered making your own homemade granola using oats, nuts, seeds, honey, and vanilla, but get ready to take your favorite recipe to new heights with the addition of smooth, creamy tahini. Tahini isn't just for hummus dishes and baba ganoush recipes. The satisfying ingredient can lend a pleasant earthy flavor to cookies and add rich texture to salad dressing, yet including it in your next batch of granola can bring a delightful nutty sweetness to your crunchy snack without overpowering any of the other ingredients you have decided to include.
When inviting tahini into your next granola recipe, start by mixing dry ingredients separately. Stir your choices of grains and accouterments in a separate bowl from the wet ingredients so that you can adjust the sweetness of your intended recipe. Tailor to diners' preferences with honey or agave syrup and mix with olive oil, vanilla, and tahini. Before placing the crumbly mixture into the oven, you can turn flavor dials with sprinkles of Himalayan pink salt, cinnamon, ginger, or pumpkin pie spice.
A recipe that may require restraint
To add a finishing touch to your homemade granola, stir in your choice of dried fruits like cranberries, mango chunks, or pineapple slices into the cooled mixture, or bring in a bit of extra sweetness with dark chocolate chips or carob pieces. You may have a difficult time not eating the entire batch in one go.
If you're not sold on the idea of tahini in your go-to granola, try drizzling a spoonful on top of your existing batch of granola or serve tomorrow's morning bowl of hot oats with swirls of tahini and maple syrup. Your palate may be instantly converted, and you may be racing to the kitchen to start making your next round of crunchy toasted granola with the stuff. Whether you enjoy granola served with yogurt, as a topping to a warm bowl of porridge, or as a quick afternoon snack, your tahini-enhanced recipe is sure to satisfy sweet and savory cravings any time of the day.