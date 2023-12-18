How Long Homemade Granola Lasts And The Best Way To Store It

With the many tasty ways you can enjoy granola, it's practical to make a batch for storing at home. Our homemade crunchy granola recipe takes only 35 minutes to make and leaves you with plenty of servings to enjoy, not just during breakfast but whenever you need something sweet, nutty, and crunchy.

Although granola is pantry-friendly, proper storage ensures it stays crisp and tasty. Part of knowing how to stash your homemade granola is being familiar with the stability of the ingredients you've used. Oats are quite shelf-stable due to their low moisture content, but the oils in the nuts and seeds can turn rancid when left exposed to heat and light. Granola can also become tough, chewy, and clumpy because of the moisture from the sweetener you use, whether it's honey, molasses, or brown sugar syrup. The dried fruits' quality decreases, too, as the oats absorb what little moisture they have.

When stored properly at room temperature, fresh homemade granola can last for up to four weeks. Preserve its quality by letting it cool completely before storing. Packing it while it's warm leads to condensation and, consequently, unnecessary moisture. Choose a clean, dry, and transparent air-tight container like a mason jar, a BPA-free vacuum-seal container, or a Ziploc bag so you can monitor your granola's quality without having to open it. Store in a cool, dark, and dry place, away from ingredients with strong odors like coffee, spices, and onions.