Pringles Just Announced Its Most Specific Chip Flavor Ever
Few combos embody the "simple pleasures" concept like a bag of salty chips washed down by an ice cold beer. Now (or, soon), in the latest snack release from Pringles, foodies can cut out the middleman (i.e. the bottle). The chip giant has joined forces with Miller Lite for a chip that tastes like beer can chicken. If you aren't familiar, beer can chicken is a cooking method in which a half-empty (or half-drunk) can of beer is inserted into the bottom cavity of a whole chicken.
As the bird oven-roasts or grills, the beer steams up the inside of the meat, yielding a moist, succulent, slightly beer-flavored bite housed in crispy skin. Considering that light lagers are the best beers for this dish, Miller Lite totally fits the bill (and it's a whole lot better than Busch Light, as far as we're concerned). The upcoming collab was revealed at a recent Kellanova presentation. The global snack company announced Beer Can Chicken Pringles as one of more than 15 new snacks scheduled for a 2025 release.
According to a Kellanova report, "62% of consumers want snacks that are indulgent and fun," and if so, then a beer can chicken chip flavor certainly fits the bill. A post by Instagram foodie @markie_devo cites a description of the new chip from Kellanova, which entices, "Fire up your tastebuds with the crisp aroma of hops combined with the grilled notes of roasted chicken. The best of your grill sesh in a new, snackable LTO. Available May 2025! SRP $4.19."
Beer Can Chicken Pringles are hitting shelves in May 2025
Fans have taken to social media to express their reactions to the new Pringles flavor, and the consensus is overall positive, if a little mixed. An Instagram post by @snackolator teases, "I told you all that 2025 was going to be wild for snacks and now we're getting Miller Lite Beer flavored Pringles! ... The collabs and releases are off the rails already and we're not even out of January yet." Foodies in the comments section mention the retired Pringles Rotisserie Chicken flavor, feeling excited for the return of a chicken-forward chip. Others are skeptical about the mashup. As one commenter wrote on @markie_devo's post, "I thought this was a joke at first." But in the comments on a post by @realratedred, an excited online foodie raved, "My depression has been cured."
Predictably, folks who don't like the taste of Miller Lite have expressed some less-than-enthused takes on the product drop. But self-identified Miller Lite fans seem to be digging it. This isn't Pringles' first foray into avant-garde flavor collabs. Back in 2022, Pringles teamed up with Hot Ones for an ultra-spicy chip trio. This limited-time collaboration with Miller Lite for 2025 marks another unexpected departure beyond the brand's regular oeuvre of flavors like Sour Cream and Onion and Salt and Vinegar. Beer Can Chicken Pringles are scheduled to hit store shelves in May – and until then, foodies can tide themselves over by cracking open a cold one with a tube of the classic chips and a bucket of wings.