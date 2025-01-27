Pringles Just Announced Its Most Specific Chip Flavor Ever

Few combos embody the "simple pleasures" concept like a bag of salty chips washed down by an ice cold beer. Now (or, soon), in the latest snack release from Pringles, foodies can cut out the middleman (i.e. the bottle). The chip giant has joined forces with Miller Lite for a chip that tastes like beer can chicken. If you aren't familiar, beer can chicken is a cooking method in which a half-empty (or half-drunk) can of beer is inserted into the bottom cavity of a whole chicken.

As the bird oven-roasts or grills, the beer steams up the inside of the meat, yielding a moist, succulent, slightly beer-flavored bite housed in crispy skin. Considering that light lagers are the best beers for this dish, Miller Lite totally fits the bill (and it's a whole lot better than Busch Light, as far as we're concerned). The upcoming collab was revealed at a recent Kellanova presentation. The global snack company announced Beer Can Chicken Pringles as one of more than 15 new snacks scheduled for a 2025 release.

According to a Kellanova report, "62% of consumers want snacks that are indulgent and fun," and if so, then a beer can chicken chip flavor certainly fits the bill. A post by Instagram foodie @markie_devo cites a description of the new chip from Kellanova, which entices, "Fire up your tastebuds with the crisp aroma of hops combined with the grilled notes of roasted chicken. The best of your grill sesh in a new, snackable LTO. Available May 2025! SRP $4.19."

