15 Reese's Candy Varieties, Ranked Worst To Best

Does a peanut butter candy need caramel? Of course not. Frankly, it seems like Reese's is just throwing concepts at the wall and hoping something sticks — and this cup sure was sticky. The caramel here was unlike any other I've previously had for several reasons. The first is that the caramel layer is very small compared to the rest of the candy. There's a little pool of the sticky sweetness on the bottom of the cup, and it makes up maybe 10% of the entire candy. In other words, it wasn't overwhelming in terms of proportion.

Additionally, the caramel itself is very brown sugar butterscotch-like, rather than the simple type of caramel sauce you'd find in a cheaper product. Then again, the caramel layer gives this both a richness and sugariness that isn't warranted or needed, which hurt this Reese's candy's ranking.

I only had a little nibble of this candy, but the sugar sent shockwaves throughout my entire body (and I was immediately sent gasping for water). The only way I think you'd enjoy the Big Cup with caramel is if you're an absolute sugar hound, and Buddy the Elf's pasta is your idea of a fun time.