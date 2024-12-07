10 Chocolate Brands That Use The Lowest Quality Ingredients

Let's face it — chocolate is one of the greatest inventions ever. Rich, velvety, sweet, or bitter, there is no shortage of ways to describe this classic confection. It was first used in South America by the ancient Maya, who turned it into a bitter-tasting drink long before the term "chocoholic" existed. It's fair to say that chocolate has come a long way since then. Today, store shelves are stocked with countless varieties of delectable bars, candies, and assorted treats — a far cry from the pure cacao experience enjoyed by the Mayans. Chocolate lovers can even indulge in chocolate-infused Velveeta truffles, proving that there is no limit to what this tantalizing sweet can do.

A fact you should know about chocolate is that it is loaded with antioxidants, molecules that can potentially tackle disease-causing free radicals. Despite having nutritious benefits, many chocolate brands fill their bars with less-than-quality ingredients. Some milk chocolate bars use so little cocoa solids that it's questionable whether or not they should even be considered chocolate. In recent years, several brands have even been accused of having potentially harmful levels of lead and cadmium in their candies too, according to research done by Consumer Reports.

Though we totally support and encourage mass chocolate consumption, some brands are clearly better than others when it comes to the quality of their chocolate. This list includes the chocolate brands you'll want to avoid, on account of the quality of the cocoa, added sugars, extra food additives, and the like.

