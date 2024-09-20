What Is The 'PGPR' In Chocolate?

In 2015, the Hershey Company removed PGPR from its iconic milk chocolate Hershey's Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Hershey's Kisses. This came at a time when consumers' demands were greatly changing, favoring natural, easy-to-pronounce ingredients in their food.

"A lot of these ingredients pre-date me," said Will Papa, VP and Chief Research & Development Officer at the Hershey Company. "Some of the artificial ingredients help make the products easier to manufacture. Easier to mold and flow better. Historically, artificial ingredients can be more consistent, too. You can deliver more of a consistent product with them" (via Fox Business).

However, the company appears to have changed its stance on PGPR since 2015, as the chocolate giant has reincorporated the emulsifier back into its massive list of Hershey's bar flavors. In its Frequently Asked Questions webpage, the company claims that PGPR comprises less than 1% of its milk chocolate today. For worried consumers, the Panel on Food Additives and Nutrient Sources Added to Food (ANS) asserted that PGPR is safe to consume, creating a limit of 7.5 milligrams of PGPR per person, per day.

So, whether you're ready to celebrate Halloween early or just relax on the couch with a chocolate bar in hand, just know that every ingredient, no matter how unfamiliar, plays a vital role in your sweet treat's journey to the candy store.