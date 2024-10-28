20 Grocery Store Dark Chocolate Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

It's easy to latch onto a single dark chocolate brand and stick with it, but there are plenty of options to try. Not unlike wine and whiskey, different dark chocolate bars provide various flavor notes to experience. Even if you prefer dark chocolate brands that are sweeter and fudgier, you may find a more savory option tastes interesting, too.

With so many dark chocolate brands available at grocery stores, I tried — and ranked — 20 different varieties to truly broaden my dark chocolate horizons. Granted, not all dark chocolate bars are created equally, and some of the sampled brands tasted like things I'd rather not have in my chocolate. The flavor notes were paramount, but the mouthfeel was important, too (and when two brands were close, other factors, such as price, were also considered).

I discovered a world of dark chocolate options beyond what I'd tried before. With that in mind, be sure to note which of these brands you'd like to try the next time a craving strikes. Here are 20 grocery store dark chocolate brands ranked from worst to best.

