15 Popular Chocolate Products At Whole Foods, Ranked

Whole Foods has become synonymous with fresh and healthy produce and food. Though there is a focus on health, you can still find plenty of delicious desserts and treats while wandering around this supermarket's aisles. As a bonus, the chocolate you buy here is much more likely to be produced and sourced in a sustainable, ethical way that helps local farmers and producers at the cacao's point of origin. This means that you can indulge in sweet chocolate treats while doing something positive for the planet, and while being confident that you're not contributing to unfair — and occasionally illegal — labor practices. For sustainably minded shoppers with a sweet tooth, take a look at all the chocolate goodies Whole Foods sells and see what speaks to you.

Using mostly personal taste-tests and experience, combined with some customer opinions, we tried some of the most popular chocolate products at Whole Foods and ranked them ourselves, worst to best. Now, all these products still contain chocolate, so almost nothing is actually bad, but there are definitely some chocolate treats we came across that are better than others. If you're having trouble deciding what to buy next time you're browsing the aisles at Whole Foods, use this list as a guide.