The 18 Best (And Worst) 365 Brand Snacks To Buy At Whole Foods

Whether you're a Whole Foods devotee or you're afraid of their "whole paycheck" reputation, there's no denying that the 365 by Whole Foods Market line is attractive for those looking for high quality at a lower price point. The 365 line has invested deeply in its snack food products, offering "knockoffs" of some of the snacks you know by brand name but with their label. So, despite the lower price and Whole Foods' high-quality reputation, are the 365-brand snack foods worth the switch? We tried a wide range of 365-brand snack foods to answer that question as best as possible.

So, what exactly constitutes a snack food? While the term snack can be subjective, we set a few parameters here to set snack foods apart: Something eaten at your desk or on-the-go between meals, nothing overly sloppy or messy, something eaten straight from the package and easily re-sealed, and something that does not require any prep work, i.e., no heating or cooking. It's also important to differentiate between a snack and a snack food: A cheese stick wrapped in sliced turkey and dipped in spicy mustard? A snack. Potato chips? A snack food.

We selected products based on what we've tried before and are popular items in-store and online. We then narrowed it down to the following items to provide a range of sweet and salty snack foods. Based on taste, price, and snackability, here is our definitive ranking of some of the 365-brand snack foods, ranked worst to best.