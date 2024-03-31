We Tried Hu Chocolate's Best-Selling Bars And Ranked Them

If you melt over chocolate like I do, you'll understand why I jumped at the chance to try Hu Chocolate's best-selling bars when offered the opportunity to review them. Just the word "chocolate" gets the mouth watering and heart rate up in anticipation of the dark, sweet, creamy treat. But when your taste buds are ready for you to chomp into thick, delicious goodness, the last thing you want is to be disappointed. Well, that's how the co-founders of Hu Chocolate felt and what drove them to create simple-ingredient chocolate bars.

Claiming "no weird ingredients, ever," Hu Chocolate bases its various chocolate bars on three primary ingredients: cacao, cocoa butter, and unrefined coconut sugar. Happy to keep ingredients to a minimum, I was intrigued by the simple list but admittedly had to wonder how they would taste — especially when the chocolate is marketed as having an "unbeatable taste." For chocolate lovers, that's a bold claim to hear.

I received a box of eight chocolate bars, which were noted as best sellers. From simple milk chocolate to combination flavors, the range of chocolate bars did not disappoint. I had my favorite and least favorite among the bunch, but in the end, it comes down to your personal preference. The base chocolate is classic, clean-tasting, and thankfully has no aftertaste. Hu Chocolate isn't too sweet, is consistent throughout, and makes for a delicious treat.

