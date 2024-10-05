Every Cadbury Chocolate Bar, Ranked Worst To Best
Many people in the U.K. see Cadbury as a British institution. However, while the company may have been founded in England in 1824, it has been in American hands since 2010. Little has changed with the brand since Mondelez International, its current owner, took over. Its chocolate bars are still a common sight on store shelves not just in Britain, but all over the globe. That's why I wanted to celebrate this famous chocolate brand by ranking its core lineup of chocolate bars from worst to best, based on factors like texture and flavor.
As a British child, Cadbury was a part of my life — and I even took a trip to the famous Cadbury World in Birmingham. I love the brand even to this day and with my sweet tooth, I can admit that I have consumed thousands of its products over the years. But just saying that isn't good enough for this article, as I acquired all of the chocolate bars in this list to ensure my memory didn't fail me.
23. Starbar
It's important to note that I don't dislike any Cadbury chocolate bar. If you like nuts, caramel, and chocolate, then it's hard to go wrong. Of those three ingredients, though, the most problematic to me is nuts. I don't adore the taste and given that researchers estimate around 2% of the population has a nut allergy, I thought it was only fair these bars ranked low — simply because not everyone can have them.
Luckily, there are many great nut-free snacks out there, so you don't have to try a Starbar. A Starbar has a large peanut core covered in a thin layer of caramel, with a layer of chocolate over that. While other bars have nutty flavor in the background, this one makes it very prominent. This bar has both sweet and salty notes and a rich taste, but it lacks the indulgence of other bars on this list. If you love peanuts, give this bar a try. If not, it's best to skip it.
22. Picnic
Here we have another bar with nuts, caramel, and chocolate. However, the Picnic has a few more ingredients added in. There is also puffed rice and raisins, which give you a multi-layered tasting experience. It's more pleasurable to eat than a Starbar, thanks to its delightful mix of textures and flavors.
As with the previous bar, there is some saltiness from the crunchy peanuts. However, I'm not a huge fan of the consistency, though I can tolerate this bar more than the Starbar because of its subtle fruitiness. For those reasons, it has to stay near the bottom.
21. Dairy Milk Wholenut
The Dairy Milk Wholenut is perhaps the best example of why making a list like this one can be controversial. This bar is an acquired taste because of its nutty interior. But those who do like it, love it. Due to this, I'm aware many Wholenut fans will be angry that this bar is so far down.
I find that the hazelnuts give the bar mix of nutty flavor and velvety sweetness. Plus, the contrast of the crunchy nuts against the rich milk chocolate gives it an interesting mix of textures. It's a classic member of the Dairy Milk family, but it can be hit or miss for me.
20. Curly Wurly
Curly Wurlys are a nostalgic classic that first appeared in 1970. As a child, I used to love this candy because of its playful design and chewy texture. The bar has a slim, ladder-like shape and consists of a thin layer of milk chocolate over a chewy caramel core.
While it delivers on taste, there are a few drawbacks to this candy. The chewy caramel can be tough and sticks to your teeth. Added to that, the thin layer of chocolate can crumble and make a bit of a mess. The Curly Wurly is a delicious retro treat, but there are much better options in the Cadbury lineup for chocolate and caramel lovers.
19. Orange Twirl
The Orange Twirl is a zesty twist on the classic Cadbury candy. The bar is presented in the same way as the standard Twirl, with two chocolate sticks in the packet. Those sticks have flaky chocolate covered in a layer of smooth chocolate. It offers you a lovely mix of textures to go with the balanced, yet tangy, orange flavor — which doesn't overwhelm your taste buds.
It's one of the best orange chocolates out there. But I have to be in the mood for orange chocolate, which is why it is ranked lower on this list. But if you're a fan of this chocolate variation, this is a must-try bar from Cadbury's lineup.
18. Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations
The Marvellous Creations chocolate bar looks and feels like it came directly out of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Along with the classic Cadbury taste, you get a delightful mix of other textures and flavors. That's because three other ingredients are added to the bar: chewy jellies, crunchy candy, and popping candy.
It's the popping candy that offers a burst of excitement. Kids love it and it's fantastic for those looking for a little variety. The feeling of fizzy popping candy isn't always what you're looking for, though, which affects its ranking here. It's an inventive treat that stands out among Cadbury's more classic chocolate bars.
17. Double Decker
As its name suggests, the Double Decker is a two-layer combination bar that offers an interesting mix of flavors. On the bottom, you have crispy cereal pieces, which give it a delightful crunch. Above that is a nougat layer, which is chewier than the nougat in other candies, like Mars bars.
This combination feels a little odd at first, especially with the change in densities. However, I found that it's easy to come around to the contrast and appreciate how the two distinct layers can be tied together so perfectly. The Double Decker is probably the most filling bar on this list, which makes it a great lunchtime snack, but sometimes it leaves me craving a higher percentage of pure chocolate.
16. Chomp
The Chomp is a curious bar in the Cadbury lineup. For one, it is difficult to locate this bar on its own; it's more often found in multi-packs and special collections.
But, this bar's small size and affordable price tag makes it a quick and easy treat. Its taste is similar to the Curly Wurly; it has chewy, chocolate-covered caramel, but its more simplistic shape makes it easier to eat without making such a mess. There is plenty of nostalgia with these bars, especially for millennials like me.
15. Dairy Milk Oreo
Mondelez International's acquisition of Cadbury has led to a few interesting collaborations. Oreo is also owned by the company, and adding this cookie treat to the classic Dairy Milk creates a wonderful new chocolate. On one hand, you get the creamy richness of Cadbury, and on the other, you get the crunchy texture of the famous Oreo cookies.
Plus, Oreo's famous vanilla-flavored crème filling is also stirred into the bars. The result is a delightful balance of textures and flavors that's a hit with many chocolate lovers. However, the filling can quickly overwhelm your palate with sugar, which means you can't enjoy it as much. There have been many hit-and-miss experiments with the Dairy Milk bar over the years, but I truly think this is a home run.
14. Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut
Here is another nutty Dairy Milk variation. Whereas the Wholenut bar uses hazelnut, the Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut uses almonds in its recipe. This type of nut gives it a slightly different flavor profile which I prefer over the hazelnuts. Plus, this bar has raisins. The mix of ingredients here gives the bar a more sophisticated feel that is more balanced than the Wholenut version.
The sweetness of the raisins pairs particularly well with the rich chocolate and nuts. I love that each bite is unique and may be dominated more by the chewy fruit or the crispy nuts. It's perfect for those who enjoy a little variety in their chocolate — but the chewy fruit can sometimes disappoint when you are craving pure chocolate.
13. Caramilk
The Caramilk offers something deliciously different from its other selections. This golden caramel chocolate bar is made from a blend of Cadbury white chocolate and caramelized milk powder. That gives this creamy chocolate bar a unique taste. Plus, you get a velvety, melt-in-your-mouth texture; I personally love dipping this candy into a cup of coffee.
Its caramel flavor isn't deep, and it doesn't offer any of the salinity that some caramel lovers are looking for. Therefore, it might be better for someone looking for a more subtle caramel flavor. The flavor of this bar is delicious, but it can get a bit sickly if you have one too many pieces.
12. Bournville
This bar is named after the Bournville village in Birmingham, which was created for workers of Cadbury. The Bournville bar is for lovers of rich and smooth dark chocolate. It has a creamy texture with only a slight bitterness.
The Bournville chocolate bar is ideal for those who don't enjoy the typical bitterness of dark chocolate. It can be savored slowly or even used in a wide range of recipes, but it doesn't quite have the power and depth you get from other dark chocolate bars. It's a timeless offering from Cadbury, and it's distinct from many of its other products, thanks to its striking red packaging.
11. Flake
The Flake is another classic in the Cadbury lineup. It's loved for its light and (unsurprisingly) flaky texture. This is a bar that crumbles in your mouth and melts quickly if you let it. You get a satisfying crunch, followed by a wave of smooth chocolate, which leads to a creamy finish.
The thin and delicate layers offer a unique eating experience. It also has a nostalgic appeal, which is why it's commonly added to ice creams in the U.K. Its crumbly nature can make it a bit awkward to eat without making a mess, which affects its ranking.
10. Boost
The Boost is one of the most filling chocolate bars around, aside from the aforementioned Double Decker. It has a unique makeup; the core of the bar has crunchy biscuit bits nestled in a soft cocoa filling. Outside that is a thin layer of soft caramel and a smooth milk chocolate exterior. The combination offers a range of consistencies and helps give it plenty of depth.
Its satisfying crunch, along with the sweetness, makes it a great mid-day treat. It's a brilliant option for anyone looking to pick up a more substantial chocolate bar. But that can be its downfall, as it's not what you want when you're looking for a quick and light chocolate fix.
9. Dairy Milk Daim
As with Oreo, Daim is another brand under the Mondelez International umbrella. That has led to yet another brilliant collaboration. Dairy Milk Daim offers milk chocolate with bits of crunchy caramel added in. It's a fantastic combination, as the rich and buttery flavor of the caramel contrasts beautifully with the creamy chocolate.
As with the Dairy Milk Oreo, the Dairy Milk Daim bar has proved to be a big success and has become a core member of the Cadbury lineup. Sometimes when I finish this bar, though, I'm left craving more pure chocolate. But, this treat is a good alternative to the classic bar.
8. Crunchie
The Crunchie shows how successful Cadbury is in coming up with a range of vastly different chocolate bars. Here you have a honeycomb toffee center surrounded by smooth milk chocolate.
That toffee center is airy, which makes it very easy to bite through and eat. As the name suggests, it gives the bar a lovely crunch. The honeycomb toffee is so light that you can even let it melt in your mouth. It's loved by many, but the honeycomb center makes it feel less indulgent than a solid chocolate bar, which stops it from ranking any higher.
7. Fudge
The Fudge is the last bar on this list that I'd classify as a truly nostalgic childhood classic. Some will say it's rated too high, but I think it deserves its place. As with the Chomp, this bar is sold in small portions and is usually much cheaper than many others on this list. That small size is a blessing and a curse. It means you won't get tired of the fudge, but you are left wanting more.
That size does make for a quick and easy snack, and it's why this candy has remained a vital component of Halloween candy bowls and lunchboxes. The bar itself is simple; it has a soft fudge center encased in a layer of chocolate. There is beauty in its simplicity, but it doesn't deserve the same love as what's to follow.
6. White
In my eyes, Cadbury has struggled with white chocolate; its white chocolate Dream bar was discontinued in the U.K. However, the Cadbury White bar has more simplified branding and a better taste, which has proven to be a success.
The brand most famous for its delicious milk chocolate has now cracked the code to a fantastic white chocolate. The White bar has the same melt-in-your-mouth quality as Dairy Milk, but with the distinctive sweetness of white chocolate. Subtle hints of vanilla add to its depth to make it a fantastic option for chocolate lovers. It's brilliant but if I had to choose one white chocolate product, I'm still reaching for a Milky Bar, so I can't rate the White any higher.
5. Wispa Gold
If I was ranking this list on indulgence alone, the Wispa Gold would probably be my number one. However, I have to concede that as much I love caramel, there are times when I'd prefer a solid chocolate bar. I've also had to wipe strings of caramel from my lips far too often after eating this bar.
With the Wispa Gold, you get the same aerated chocolate you'd find with the classic Wispa, but with a thick layer of golden caramel nestled between the bubbles. The balance of these flavors and textures makes the Wispa Gold feel like a premium treat. For those who love creamy chocolate and luscious caramel, your first Wispa Gold will certainly not be your last.
4. Dairy Milk Caramel
The Dairy Milk Caramel has become one of Cadbury's most successful products and comes with a huge number of variations. As with other Dairy Milk products, this bar comes in snappable chunks rather than as one continuous bar. In each of those chunks, you get a generous helping of soft caramel, which is similar to what you taste in the Wispa Gold.
The other obvious difference between the two bars is the use of solid Dairy Milk chocolate. The release of caramel in your mouth when you bite one of these chunks and break the outer shell is pure chocolate heaven. Plus, it's far less messy than the Wispa Gold. While its caramel may be sweet and buttery, I think Cadbury's best, 100% chocolate bars deserve spots at the top.
3. Twirl
All of the top three chocolate bars on this list have uniquely different textures. With the Twirl, you get two separate sticks of delicate, flake-like milk chocolate. However, unlike the Flake bar, this one is covered in a smooth layer of Cadbury's famous milk chocolate.
This coating gives this bar a different texture than the Flake and also makes it much easier to eat. The two sticks allow you to enjoy more of this sensational chocolate — or if you're feeling generous, you can always share it with a loved one. It doesn't have the same luxurious mouthfeel as my top two choices, but the Twirl is indisputably an all-time classic.
2. Wispa
Why is it that aerated chocolate tastes so different? It's a question you'll quickly stop caring about when you're enjoying a Wispa – as you'll just be too focused on its taste. It has a beautifully light texture that will melt in your mouth, as long as you can resist the urge to eat it before it does.
That's part of what makes the Wispa special. You can let it melt, enjoy the light texture while chomping down on it, or bite off the solid edges before indulging in the aerated core. It's a fun chocolate bar that has always delivers on taste. While it's fantastic, it can't beat the iconic number one.
1. Dairy Milk
I debated long and hard about what to have as number one, but in the end, I thought the company's flagship chocolate bar deserved the crown. Chocolate lovers have been enjoying the Dairy Milk bar for well over 100 years, and even though there are now many variations, the original still shines the brightest.
Cadbury famously boasts that its bars are made with a glass and a half of milk, as show on the packaging. That high milk content leads to a smooth, velvety, and indulgent texture. The iconic purple wrapper makes it instantly recognizable on the shelves and helps give it that same luxurious vibe. The humble Dairy Milk bar is a beloved favorite and has a timeless quality to it. It's one bar that every chocolate lover should try.
Methodology
I chose to review solid, bar-shaped pieces of chocolate for this review, which ruled out the likes of Creme Eggs. I also discounted variations of the same product, such as the Freddo (a small version of Dairy Milk), and excluded bars that were not a part of its core lineup.
With all that in mind, I went out and bought and tasted all the bars worthy of the list. I considered factors like taste, texture, and novelty throughout this review. This list is a great starting point if you want to delve into the world of Cadbury and start trying bars for yourself.