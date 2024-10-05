Every Cadbury Chocolate Bar, Ranked Worst To Best

Many people in the U.K. see Cadbury as a British institution. However, while the company may have been founded in England in 1824, it has been in American hands since 2010. Little has changed with the brand since Mondelez International, its current owner, took over. Its chocolate bars are still a common sight on store shelves not just in Britain, but all over the globe. That's why I wanted to celebrate this famous chocolate brand by ranking its core lineup of chocolate bars from worst to best, based on factors like texture and flavor.

As a British child, Cadbury was a part of my life — and I even took a trip to the famous Cadbury World in Birmingham. I love the brand even to this day and with my sweet tooth, I can admit that I have consumed thousands of its products over the years. But just saying that isn't good enough for this article, as I acquired all of the chocolate bars in this list to ensure my memory didn't fail me.