What It Means To Temper Chocolate And How To Do It The Right Way

Rivaling vanilla for the most beloved dessert flavor, chocolate takes on countless forms that we integrate into baked goods, ice cream, drinks, and candy bars. While adding chocolate chips into cookie batter or cocoa powder into chocolate frosting are straightforward techniques for amateur dessert makers, making your own chocolate candy is in a class all its own.

The best chocolate candy has a distinct glossy sheen that is firm with a good snap and won't melt all over your fingers while you eat it. These characteristics are the result of a technique known as tempering. Tempering chocolate means melting it within a range of very specific temperatures. By regulating the temperature and melting process of chocolate, you effectively control how its molecules sit together. The aim is to avoid any graininess and to get the smoothest possible outcome.

The science is quite complex: Chocolate is made up of fat molecules that can form six different types of crystals, and each formation results in different textural and visual characteristics. There's only one formation of fat molecules that results in that desirable crisp, glossy, melt-resistant chocolate that's perfect for candy, truffles, and chocolate bark. Tempering chocolate is a delicate dance between heating and cooling, using rising and falling temperatures to rid chocolate of the five other crystal formations while building up the desired one.

Modern chocolatiers and candy factories use advanced chocolate tempering machinery that monitors the temperatures and agitates or vibrates the chocolate to keep it from overheating as it melts.