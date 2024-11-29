30 Popular Candies That Are Way Older Than You Think

Got a sweet tooth? It's nothing to be ashamed of. Our taste for sweets is hard-wired: Early humans leaned heavily on honey as a source of then-vital calories. Lack of calories isn't an issue anymore — if anything, we have the opposite problem — but our collective love of sweet things hasn't gone away.

We have lots of them to choose from in the modern world, from fresh fruit to ice cream to cakes and pastries, but candy-making may be the purest expression of our love for sweetness. None of our other sweet treats are dialed in as narrowly on sugar in all its forms, though nuts and chocolate certainly play a role as well.

A surprising number of the candies you see in stores today have a long history, dating back to the 19th and early 20th centuries when the Industrial Revolution finally hit candy-making. In fact, there are so many that we'll restrict this list to the ones that have been around for at least a century, which leaves out relative newcomers like Pez (1927), Reese's (1928), Twizzlers (1929) or Snickers (1930). Here are 30 candies that remain popular, nationally or regionally, 100 years or more after they launched.

