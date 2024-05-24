15 Popular Haribo Gummy Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

There's some candies you gain attachment to through deep-seated memories. For me, Sour Patch straws will always remind me of middle school dances. The sour spaghetti pieces from Haribo are quite similar to those gummies but with a few important exceptions. Rather than being long strands like the straws, the spaghetti from Haribo comes in much smaller pieces. There also isn't a notable hole running through each piece, like the sour patch straws have.

In addition to that missing hole, I found that these particular gummies have much more of a wax taste to them than other gummies I had tried. The flavor doesn't really taste like wax, and the fruity flavors in each piece are certainly present, but the texture just felt like I was chewing wax. I think so much of this had to do with the skinniness and stubbiness of the pieces. While you get a nice bite out of the other gummy candies, these require you to pop the whole piece and then chew on this tiny piece of spaghetti. In terms of the flavor and texture, these just didn't match up to what I was hoping for, especially given my affinity for Sour Patch straws. Your tongue will definitely be doing some teeth cleaning while eating these.