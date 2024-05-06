Jell-O Gummy Bears Taste Like The Real Thing And Only Require 3 Ingredients

If you're tired of making the same kid-friendly recipes like Rice Krispies treats and peanut butter cookies, Jell-O gummy bears are the new easy-to-make recipe you need to try for your next family cooking project. Combining two nostalgic childhood snacks into one scratch-made dessert, Jell-O gummy bears have a perfectly chewy, gummy texture and sweet fruity flavor.

All you need to whip up a batch of gummy bears is Jell-O mix, gelatin packets, and water. You can find bear-shaped silicone molds at major online retailers like Amazon. If you've ever checked the ingredients on the back of store-bought gummy candy, gelatin is most likely one of the first ingredients on the list. It's also the key ingredient in Jell-O, giving it its jiggly texture. Adding even more gelatin to Jell-O thickens it, transforming its melt-in-your-mouth bounciness to the chewiness of gummy candy.

For each batch of gummy bears, you'll add ⅓ cup of water, one 3-ounce box of flavored Jello-O, and two packets of unflavored gelatin to a saucepan. First, whisk the ingredients together and let them rest for around five minutes before turning on the stove. You'll heat the mixture over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until the gelatin and Jello-O dissolve to form a uniformly smooth consistency. You're then ready to fill up the gummy bear molds with the mixture; a medicine dropper comes in handy since they are so small. Once full, the gummy bears take 15 to 20 minutes to set in the fridge.