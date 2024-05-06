Jell-O Gummy Bears Taste Like The Real Thing And Only Require 3 Ingredients
If you're tired of making the same kid-friendly recipes like Rice Krispies treats and peanut butter cookies, Jell-O gummy bears are the new easy-to-make recipe you need to try for your next family cooking project. Combining two nostalgic childhood snacks into one scratch-made dessert, Jell-O gummy bears have a perfectly chewy, gummy texture and sweet fruity flavor.
All you need to whip up a batch of gummy bears is Jell-O mix, gelatin packets, and water. You can find bear-shaped silicone molds at major online retailers like Amazon. If you've ever checked the ingredients on the back of store-bought gummy candy, gelatin is most likely one of the first ingredients on the list. It's also the key ingredient in Jell-O, giving it its jiggly texture. Adding even more gelatin to Jell-O thickens it, transforming its melt-in-your-mouth bounciness to the chewiness of gummy candy.
For each batch of gummy bears, you'll add ⅓ cup of water, one 3-ounce box of flavored Jello-O, and two packets of unflavored gelatin to a saucepan. First, whisk the ingredients together and let them rest for around five minutes before turning on the stove. You'll heat the mixture over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until the gelatin and Jello-O dissolve to form a uniformly smooth consistency. You're then ready to fill up the gummy bear molds with the mixture; a medicine dropper comes in handy since they are so small. Once full, the gummy bears take 15 to 20 minutes to set in the fridge.
Flavoring and cooking tips for Jell-O gummy bears
While some recipes specify a 6-ounce box of Jell-O, the 3-ounce box yields 100 gummy bears. Since you can only use one flavor per batch, we recommend sticking with the smaller recipe and making multiple batches so you can experiment with different flavors. There are tons of fruity Jell-O flavors available to make every color gummy bear you'd find in a traditional pack. You could even create an array of different gummy bear fruit salad combos. For a taste of the tropics, use a packet each of watermelon, pineapple, mango, and lime. For the red fruit fans, try black cherry, strawberry, cranberry, and raspberry. There's also sugar-free Jell-O if you're avoiding sugar but still want to enjoy a fruity gummy bear.
Silicone molds ensure that the gummy bears will easily pop out of their molds, but you can still dust the molds with cornstarch before filling them with the gelatin mixture. You can also toss freshly made gummy bears in a little bit of cornstarch before putting them in a serving bowl or jars so they won't stick together. Sugar will also prevent the gummies from sticking while adding a sweet crunchy coating. If you're a fan of sour candies, you can purchase sour sugar packets to coat your homemade gummies and give them a tart bite.