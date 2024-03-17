21 Popular Swedish Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

In Swedish culture, candy is more than just a vehicle for sugar; it's a dedicated weekly cultural ritual that brings people together. It's so woven into Swedish life that, according to Scandinavia Standard, the average Swede consumes over 37 pounds of sweets per year.

In Sweden, Friday afternoons and evenings are set aside from the rest of the week as Fredagsmys, or "cozy Fridays." This ritual is about slowing down, enjoying a meal, and heading to the lösviktsgodist, a pick 'n' mix candy shop. Saturdays are when adults and children enjoy the lördagsgodis, which translates to "Saturday sweets." Though there are no set restrictions on eating sweets during the week, this structure is largely adhered to because of the Swedish government's initiative in the 1950s to reduce tooth decay.

Recently, Swedish candy has seen a considerable uptick in the United States, thanks to TikTok, which brought this Swedish ritual to an entirely new audience. Here are some of my thoughts on the flavor and consistency of the country's most popular sweets, which I researched through various media outlets. The selection included both pre-packaged sweets and pick 'n' mix selections of sweet, sour, and licorice candies. I also sought the help of my two children for this taste test — since who couldn't resist lördagsgodis to break up the weekly routine?