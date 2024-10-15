The Absolute Best Cadbury Chocolate Bar Is Also The Most Popular
It's a tough job but someone's got to do it: We ranked every Cadbury chocolate bar. Why analyze 23 different delectable candies? Because Cadbury is one of the world's most beloved chocolate brands. It's a storied staple in its home country of England and a special find here in the United States. Its creme eggs are one of the most essential treats for Easter baskets and its chocolate is generally seen as superior by many. While complicated Hershey-led legal action led to a ban of British Cadbury imports to the U.S., we still have American Cadbury (made by Hershey) boasting the signature flavor profile from cocoa and milk that's been heated at a higher temperature for a caramelized finish. With 23 different Cadbury bars indeed available, which one should you choose? We found the number one pick to be the Cadbury Dairy Milk bar.
The reason is that this bar is simple and perfect. The cloud-like Wispa bar in our number-two slot, the layered-texture Twirl bar at three, the Dairy Milk Caramel in fourth, and these are all dreamy chocolates with unique twists. But sometimes you just want to be able to focus on the chocolate. Cadbury's Dairy Milk delivers nothing but creamy, velvety, caramelized goodness. It's no wonder, then that this bar is also the brand's most popular. Statista ran data on United Kingdom Cadbury consumers from 2018 to 2021 and the Dairy Milk bar beat out nine other top offerings.
What fans have to say about Cadbury's Dairy Milk bar
There's evidence of Dairy Milk's reign in online searches, too. In 2019, a kitchen stove brand in the U.K. called Leisure studied global internet searches to see what chocolate bars were most popular all around the world. Cadbury Dairy Milk won out in 78 countries, with 466,680 searches per year. The bar is clearly a favorite.
"So creamy and sooth. Just love this chocolate." From shopper J. Johnson, that's just one of the many rave reviews over on Amazon, where you can stock up on four Dairy Milk bars for $8.35. "I love this chocolate, you can't eat just one," agrees Taviata. Some of the most die-hard enthusiasts on Amazon might be interested in the Dairy Milk 24-pack for $36.50, a steal if you want to have these for family, or be the most generous house on the block this Halloween. While we love when Cadbury reveals innovative flavors for its Mystery Bars or releases collaborations like Oreo Cadbury Creme Eggs, sometimes, good old-fashioned chocolate is all you want.