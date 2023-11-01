What's The Actual Flavor Of Tootsie Rolls?

Unwrapping a Tootsie Roll, the sweet scent wafts up, familiar yet mysterious. You bite into the chewy confection, and bits stick to your molars. The flavor floods your senses, but you can't quite put your finger on it. Is it chocolate? A hint of caramel? Or is it taffy? For generations, the distinctive taste of Tootsie Rolls has puzzled and delighted candy enthusiasts. But what is the actual flavor of Tootsie Rolls?

Stop scratching your head because we'll reveal the candy's secret. According to Tootsie.com, Tootsie Roll offers "a perfectly balanced cocoa taste, lined with a subtle, fruit-flavored undertone." So, there you have it. The actual flavor of Tootsie Rolls is fruity cocoa, like a chocolate-wrapped berry, and it's this elusive combo that makes Tootsie Rolls so mysterious and stand out from other candies.

Of note, this iconic candy has remained consistent in taste and texture since 1896. In the late 19th century, Austrian immigrant Leo Hirshfield opened a small candy shop in New York City. His specially curated recipe, which he brought from Europe, laid the foundation for Tootsie Rolls, named after his daughter Clara, whose adorable nickname was Tootsie. Today, Tootsie Rolls are made while still adhering to Hirshfield's unique formula, ensuring the consistency of this beloved treat.