The Secret Ingredient For Incredible Chili Is A Popular Candy
The general hallmarks of good food are captivating flavors and satisfying texture, but some also offer a soul-soothing comfort you can't find elsewhere. Chili is a great example of this — a dish that gives you all of that in the form of a hearty, rich stew. Although already abundant with greatness, there are still ways to make this classic even better. Sometimes, the secret lies in the most unexpected ingredients, like Reese's cups.
We know what you're thinking: Candy in chili sounds like a recipe for disaster. In this case, however, that's far from the truth. Reese's cups are a mingle of chocolate and peanut butter, both of which are excellent in chili. Sweet, subtly earthy, and nutty, this candy's peanut butter brings a rich undertone that complements the stew's robust, savory nature. Another ingredient that will change your chili forever is chocolate. It balances out the spicy edge with its signature bittersweet tone. Together, they infuse the chili with a unique complexity. It's a taste sensation like no other, weaving together contrasting elements that still work in perfect harmony.
When the peanut butter cups melt into the chili, they do more than just improve the flavor profile. With chocolate and peanut butter as the main ingredients, the candy is abundant in textural richness. As you stir everything together, the chili will get a thicker, more luscious consistency. Coupled with the satisfying taste, each spoonful is as gratifying as can be.
When to add peanut butter cups to chili
There's nothing complicated about incorporating peanut butter cups into your chili. Simply toss the candy into the pot, preferably towards the end. Break it into smaller pieces, then gently stir until it fully melts into the stew, and let it simmer for a bit. As for the amount, one or two cups should be enough. Too much and the rich sweetness might overwhelm the dish.
The remaining ingredients don't need to change. The usual staples — meat, tomato sauce, smoky spices, and peppers— are always good. Typically, ground beef is the protein of choice, but feel free to use ground turkey for a lighter taste, or add bacon or sausage for savory hints. You can use canned tomato sauce for convenience, but if there's time, consider fire-roasted tomatoes for a more intricate flavor. And the spices? Well, the limit doesn't exist. Paprika, cayenne pepper, chili powder, and cumin are all obvious choices, but you might also like something a bit out of the box like chipotle seasoning, cinnamon, or cocoa powder to tie nicely into the candy.
Moving on from the classic dish, there are other chili renditions to which you can add chocolate peanut butter cups. Switch over to chili con carne if you want a heartier, more savory dish. On the other hand, vegan three-bean chili, in which the meat is replaced with various types of beans, is a delicious but still hearty take.