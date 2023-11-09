Reese's Introduces An Unexpected Caramel Big Cup To Candy Aisles Everywhere

Reese's says it's adding caramel to the Big Cup for the first time, but that distinction is important, because this isn't the first time it's paired peanut butter with caramel. A standard Reese's cup with caramel went on sale in 2006, lasting only a few years before it disappeared. Like many limited-run snacks from that era, it has evoked nostalgia from some fans, even if it was never that popular in its initial run.

There was even a Change.org petition to bring back the flavor in 2021, but it only garnered 78 signatures. Maybe the relative lack of excitement for the first version is why Reese's is coyly trying to play this off as a new flavor, forgoing the normal "fan favorite returns" announcements that normally go along with these kinds of releases.

The caramel flavor is actually a pretty big departure for Reese's when it comes to its cups. While it is never shy about new flavors, the emphasis on the filling has almost always been centered around peanut butter, with new products either changing the shape, the chocolate, or adding filling like Reese's Pieces and Reese's Puffs that are still focused on the same flavors. Caramel has a pretty strong taste, so it should be interesting to see how well it complements the peanut butter, or if it overpowers it. Either way, the Caramel Big Cup is something Reese's fans will certainly be clamoring to try.