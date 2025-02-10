Aubrey Plaza Is Feeling Salty In Ritz Cracker's Super Bowl 2025 Ad

The Super Bowl may be football's biggest night, but everyone knows viewers are just as excited about what goes on off the field as they are about the commercials that roll between plays. It's always a delight to see what companies come up with for their brief, under-one-minute slots — with most ads being packed with celebrity appearances to boost viewership. Ritz was no exception as the brand debuted its 30-second "Ritz Salty Club" commercial, featuring actors Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon with a guest appearance by musical artist Bad Bunny. The trio, known in the media for their "salty" personalities both on and off screen, discuss how "annoyingly" good Ritz Crackers are while arguing over who's the saltiest.

The commercial emphasizes how Ritz's buttery, salty taste can make even the grumpiest foodies smile, as evidenced by Bad Bunny's blatant ignorance of the "No Smiles Allowed" sign. Despite this being the brand's first Super Bowl commercial, Ritz succeeds in showing the joy that its iconic crackers bring while also subtly showcasing how much you can do with a basic snack. On the table in front of the celebrities is a spread of charcuterie boards that remind viewers of all the simple and creative ways you can use Ritz crackers. This not only highlights the trendiness and tastiness of Ritz crackers in charcuterie, but paints Ritz as a key player in pop culture, which could potentially up its snack sales following the game.

