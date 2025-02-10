Aubrey Plaza Is Feeling Salty In Ritz Cracker's Super Bowl 2025 Ad
The Super Bowl may be football's biggest night, but everyone knows viewers are just as excited about what goes on off the field as they are about the commercials that roll between plays. It's always a delight to see what companies come up with for their brief, under-one-minute slots — with most ads being packed with celebrity appearances to boost viewership. Ritz was no exception as the brand debuted its 30-second "Ritz Salty Club" commercial, featuring actors Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon with a guest appearance by musical artist Bad Bunny. The trio, known in the media for their "salty" personalities both on and off screen, discuss how "annoyingly" good Ritz Crackers are while arguing over who's the saltiest.
The commercial emphasizes how Ritz's buttery, salty taste can make even the grumpiest foodies smile, as evidenced by Bad Bunny's blatant ignorance of the "No Smiles Allowed" sign. Despite this being the brand's first Super Bowl commercial, Ritz succeeds in showing the joy that its iconic crackers bring while also subtly showcasing how much you can do with a basic snack. On the table in front of the celebrities is a spread of charcuterie boards that remind viewers of all the simple and creative ways you can use Ritz crackers. This not only highlights the trendiness and tastiness of Ritz crackers in charcuterie, but paints Ritz as a key player in pop culture, which could potentially up its snack sales following the game.
Make the most of Ritz crackers
As advertised, Ritz prides itself on being a premium salty snack. Combined with the crackers' crunchy yet buttery texture, Ritz is a great option for appetizers and ingredients alike. It's natural to call back to childhood memories of topping Ritz crackers with a simple slice of cheese and deli meat, but you can also turn these simple crackers into a great replacement for a crispy onion topping. Whether on a classic dish like green bean casserole, or as an addition to your favorite football-watching seven-layer dip recipe, Ritz could be the salty secret ingredient that makes you smile.
You can also use Ritz crackers to enhance your main courses, such as turning them into a fried fish coating for a more buttery bite. Using Ritz instead of a basic breadcrumb coating allows you to elevate your seafood by simply reaching into your pantry. Regardless of how you use them, Ritz crackers continue to be a staple snack with a unique versatility that keeps even the saltiest snackers happy. Whether you're a fan of Aubrey Plaza and Bad Bunny or are just looking for a quick and easy snack, Ritz's 2025 Super Bowl commercial reminds viewers that the basics still make us smile.