Little Caesar's Super Bowl 2025 Ad Is Eerily Similar To Pringles'

If you don't already associate your snack foods with flying facial hair — why would you? — you might just start after this year's Super Bowl. In the Pringles' commercial titled, "The Call of The Mustaches," we see Adam Brody putting out the "bat signal" or, in this case, "mustache signal" for more Pringles. We cut to one of the most famous mustachioed men working in comedy today: Nick Offerman. Just like what happened to Eugene Levy, Nick Offerman's mustache flies clean off his face, and through the air. The commercials diverge when Offerman's 'stache starts a trend of famous and regular fluffy mustaches alike, flying through the skies, trying to get a can of Pringles to their summoner, Adam Brody.

Conceptually, an argument can be made that the two ads are different, however, visually, they are eerily similar. So how does this happen? Snagging the opportunity to create a Super Bowl ad is, like, well, being in the Super Bowl of writing commercials. There's a lot of training and preparation that goes into pulling off a commercial for an audience of about 200 million worldwide. Historically, Super Bowl commercials were kept top secret, but today, many brands are opting to post their ads to YouTube before the big day. Still, our guess is the creative process is still kept under wraps until the ad is live. Ultimately, this seems like a classic case of parallel thinking, with two creatives happening to get the same idea at the same time and both agencies running with it. At the end of the day, being derivative is a creative's worst nightmare, so foul play in this scenario is highly unlikely.

