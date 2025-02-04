Little Caesar's Super Bowl 2025 Ad Is Eerily Similar To Pringles'
Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner, and almost every day we've been treated to new primetime-ready commercials featuring delightful cameos from the likes of cute Baby Clydesdales or Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan reprising their roles from "When Harry Met Sally." All the big-name brands with even bigger bucks to spend are bringing their A-game to the big game. However, with all this competition to be the most creative and memorable ad of the Super Bowl, there's bound to be some overlap, and we've discovered a big snafu: The Little Caesar's Super Bowl 2025 ad is so similar to the Pringles' Super Bowl 2025 ad that both commercials are at risk of causing widespread déjà vu.
In the Little Caesar's ad, simply titled "Whoa!," we see comedic actor and iconic eyebrow-haver Eugene Levy come out of the restaurant with a box of Little Caesar's Crazy Puffs. For the uninitiated, Little Caesar's Crazy Puffs are delightfully tiny, bite-sized pizzas that come in two flavors: pepperoni or cheese. Levy presumably takes a bite of one of the puffs (in true Hollywood fashion, this happens off-camera because no self-respecting actor wants to be filmed eating carbs) and the bold flavors blow his eyebrows right off his face. The next 30 seconds are full of sheer surrealist chaos as Levy's disembodied eyebrows flutter through the world, terrorizing people, including his real-life daughter, Sarah Levy. Eventually, the eyebrows find their way back to Levy's face, only for him to learn there's now a third Crazy Puffs flavor: bacon & cheese.
How did this mustache mishap happen?
If you don't already associate your snack foods with flying facial hair — why would you? — you might just start after this year's Super Bowl. In the Pringles' commercial titled, "The Call of The Mustaches," we see Adam Brody putting out the "bat signal" or, in this case, "mustache signal" for more Pringles. We cut to one of the most famous mustachioed men working in comedy today: Nick Offerman. Just like what happened to Eugene Levy, Nick Offerman's mustache flies clean off his face, and through the air. The commercials diverge when Offerman's 'stache starts a trend of famous and regular fluffy mustaches alike, flying through the skies, trying to get a can of Pringles to their summoner, Adam Brody.
Conceptually, an argument can be made that the two ads are different, however, visually, they are eerily similar. So how does this happen? Snagging the opportunity to create a Super Bowl ad is, like, well, being in the Super Bowl of writing commercials. There's a lot of training and preparation that goes into pulling off a commercial for an audience of about 200 million worldwide. Historically, Super Bowl commercials were kept top secret, but today, many brands are opting to post their ads to YouTube before the big day. Still, our guess is the creative process is still kept under wraps until the ad is live. Ultimately, this seems like a classic case of parallel thinking, with two creatives happening to get the same idea at the same time and both agencies running with it. At the end of the day, being derivative is a creative's worst nightmare, so foul play in this scenario is highly unlikely.