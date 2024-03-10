Little Caesars Welcomes New Pocket-Sized Crazy Puffs Pizzas To Menu

They're hot and fans are ready. Popular pizza chain Little Caesars has just announced a new product: Crazy Puffs, the handheld pizzas billed as "pocket-sized" and "portable," per an official press release. They come in two varieties: pepperoni with cheese or classic cheese, both drizzled with garlic butter and Italian herbs. Crazy Puffs are cup-shaped pizza dough filled with sauce and cheese (plus pepperoni, if you want that) and baked until melty and golden brown. The bite-sized pizzas are tailor-made for pizza lovers on the go, for quick meal breaks, parties, or snacking during errand-running days in the car. They can feed a pizza-loving crowd without someone committing to an entire pie. Incidentally, Crazy Puffs could also make a great handheld concession for Red Wings fans to chow down on in Little Caesars Arena while they watch a hockey game.

Fans have already taken to social media to express their excitement. In a recent post on the official Little Caesars Instagram teasing a "new" then-unrevealed product, fans still managed to insert Crazy Puffs Mania into the comments section. One wrote, "I'm just sitting here waiting on my PUFFY Fest," and another wanted the product pronto. Crazy Puffs hit Little Caesars menus nationwide on Monday, March 11 at $3.99 for a four-pack. Or, fans can also upgrade their Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready combo meal to include a pizza and a size of Crazy Puffs.