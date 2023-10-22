Little Caesars' NFL Partnership Sends A Message To Potential Franchisees

Little Caesars was hoping to score a touchdown with its multi-year partnership with the NFL, and so far it seems to be succeeding. The family-owned pizza chain signed a five-year deal with the football league in 2022, replacing Pizza Hut as its official pizza sponsor, and the move has already helped spur the company's growth, especially in regard to new franchising opportunities.

Needless to say, a sponsorship deal with the NFL comes with a vast amount of national exposure. Per the league's own announcement of its partnership with the brand, over 100 million football fans regularly tune in to watch the games each season. Given Little Caesars' exclusive advertising rights, branding opportunities, activations, and newly introduced outposts in five football stadiums across the country, the company's national presence is no doubt getting an impressive boost.

As a result, the high-profile football partnership, which touts the company's affordable and accessible "Hot-N-Ready" pizza options as the perfect game day snack, has helped send a message to potential new franchisees. As the company's Chief Development Officer Jeremy Vitaro told QSR Magazine, the sponsorship deal is allowing "people who were thinking of investing with the brand ... understand how diverse [and significant]" Little Caesars is, adding that the opportunity has been incredibly beneficial from a "development perspective."