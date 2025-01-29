Harry And Sally Return To Katz's Deli For Round 2 In Hellmann's Super Bowl 2025 Ad

Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner, and big brands are beginning to upload commercial previews on YouTube. "When Harry Met Sally" fans may have noticed some titters on the internet about the two leads pairing up for some sort of reunion, and now we know why. Thanks to the power of the Super Bowl Ad (dollars), we get to see Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal return to Katz's Delicatessen for another orgasmic meal at the same exact table, this time featuring Hellmann's mayo as the third in this rom-com sandwich. The 60-second commercial also features a surprise cameo by none other than Sydney Sweeney.

Regardless of your opinions on reboots or commercial cash grabs, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal's chemistry is undeniable in this ad. "When Harry Met Sally" came out over 35 years ago, but it feels like the titular characters, Sally Albright and Harry Burns, have been coming to Katz's regularly after that epic, relationship-sealing New Year's Eve kiss. We have to hand it to Hellmann's, this is an ingenious use of product placement. The American brand condiment company is even partnering up with the very real institutional New York deli, Katz's (which also happened to be Anthony Bourdain's favorite late night spot) to offer hungry fans the turkey and Swiss sandwich featured in the ad.