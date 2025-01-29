Harry And Sally Return To Katz's Deli For Round 2 In Hellmann's Super Bowl 2025 Ad
Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner, and big brands are beginning to upload commercial previews on YouTube. "When Harry Met Sally" fans may have noticed some titters on the internet about the two leads pairing up for some sort of reunion, and now we know why. Thanks to the power of the Super Bowl Ad (dollars), we get to see Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal return to Katz's Delicatessen for another orgasmic meal at the same exact table, this time featuring Hellmann's mayo as the third in this rom-com sandwich. The 60-second commercial also features a surprise cameo by none other than Sydney Sweeney.
Regardless of your opinions on reboots or commercial cash grabs, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal's chemistry is undeniable in this ad. "When Harry Met Sally" came out over 35 years ago, but it feels like the titular characters, Sally Albright and Harry Burns, have been coming to Katz's regularly after that epic, relationship-sealing New Year's Eve kiss. We have to hand it to Hellmann's, this is an ingenious use of product placement. The American brand condiment company is even partnering up with the very real institutional New York deli, Katz's (which also happened to be Anthony Bourdain's favorite late night spot) to offer hungry fans the turkey and Swiss sandwich featured in the ad.
How today's Harry and Sally stack up to their younger counterparts
In the original and legendary "When Harry Met Sally" diner scene, Sally launches into the third degree of Harry's love life. In between bites of her turkey sandwich, she informs Harry that his seduction game may not be as magnificent as he thinks it is. "What are you saying? That they fake orgasm?" Harry asks, which inspires Sally to deliver the rom-com performance of the century, one that continues to be parodied, quoted, and replayed to this very day.
The modern ad focuses less on Harry's shortcomings, and more on what's wrong with Sally's Katz's Deli turkey sandwich: the lack of Hellmann's mayonnaise. As soon as she douses the rye bread in mayonnaise, her groans of delight ring through the restaurant, catching everyone's attention including Sydney Sweeney, who delivers the iconic, "I'll have what she's having" line. Fun note: The original line was delivered by Estelle Reiner, the mother of the "When Harry Met Sally" director Rob Reiner.
Interested parties can order a $120 "What She's Having" sandwich package from Katz's website to be delivered on Friday, February 7, 2025. The package features 1 pound of hand-carved turkey breast, half a loaf of deli rye bread, one squeeze bottle of Hellmann's mayonnaise, and more must-have sandwich makings from Katz's Deli. The whole package, which is available now through February 9, feeds four to six people and arrives right before Game Day. And if you want to see more Super Bowl commercial sneak peeks while you wait, Budweiser's Super Bowl 2025 ad will tug at your heartstrings.