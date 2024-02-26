Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Late Night Spot Was The Iconic Katz's Deli

Anthony Bourdain loved a good pastrami sandwich. And if the mood struck in the evening, he would head over to his favorite late-night spot, the iconic New York City Katz's Delicatessen, to chow down on one. The late chef loved this spot so much that he featured it in an episode of his 2008 show "No Reservations." In a video posted on YouTube of his visit, Bourdain expressed his feelings about this iconic U.S. Jewish deli, stating, "This is an institution in the best sense of the word. If you think of New York, you think of pastrami, you think of Katz's."

So, what was it about Katz's Deli that had Bourdain swooning over a little rye and meat? In an essay he penned for "Lonely Planet's A Moveable Feast" (via The Guardian), Bourdain was pretty succinct, writing, " ... because it's damn good pastrami. Period." To wit, when you get a sandwich at Katz's, the pastrami — which has been pickled in a secret brine solution for three weeks, seasoned, rubbed, smoked, boiled, and steamed — the meat is carved by hand. Meaning, don't worry about getting paper-thin slices because Katz's gives you thick, succulent pieces of pastrami that are quite tasty.