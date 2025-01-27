Budweiser's Super Bowl 2025 Ad Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

There are three types of Super Bowl fans: those who watch for the sports, those who watch for the commercials and halftime show, and those who are simply in it for the snacks. We typically fall in the latter half of that equation, and while it's a little too early to be cooking up your Super Bowl wing recipes and side dishes – though rest assured our pantries are locked and loaded — some brands are sharing sneak peeks of their commercials early. Budweiser just released its one-minute and 38-second ad, which, according to our loose calculations based on Variety's reporting, cost the iconic American beer brand around 21 million dollars. The ad has only been on YouTube for a couple of hours, but it's already racked up thousands of views and a handful of comments.

Advertisement

Titled "Super Bowl LIX 'First Delivery'" and set to the sentimental and plucky 1976 song "Let Your Love Flow" by The Bellamy Brothers, the ad features the return of Budweiser's beloved Clydesdale horses. In the commercial, a younger Clydesdale, not yet ready for prime-time Budweiser deliveries, is left behind as his fellow Clydesdales head off to bring beer to the town. As the Clydesdale longingly watches his crew disappear across the horizon, one of the Budweiser kegs falls off the delivery wagon. What ensues is a Mark Twain-esque adventure full of small-town scenery, high stakes, and heartwarming moments.