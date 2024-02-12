Poppi's Food-Shaming Super Bowl 2024 Ad Belongs In 2004

Poppi prebiotic soda's Super Bowl ad is trending, but maybe not in the way the company might hope. Soda is not yet a "dirty word" for the majority of Super Bowl watchers considering the reactions on social media. In the minute-long ad, the Shark Tank-funded beverage company presents itself as one of the major innovations of the century, on the level of space exploration and the evolution of telecommunications — a big claim for a soft drink. X (formerly Twitter) users were divided on the ad, with @JenkoKent calling it boring and @AliaGClark noting with annoyance how many times the word "soda" was repeated.

The ad begins with a montage of historical footage that ends with a woman shouting "soda," while the narrator explains that "this might be the last minute you think of soda as a dirty word." We'll bet that a large percentage of people watching that ad who were holding a soda at that moment were shocked to learn they were partaking in what Poppi thinks is a shameful activity. Food-shaming rhetoric isn't likely to gain new market share in the diverse audience drawn to major sporting events, especially a huge one like the Super Bowl. After all, soda shaming and the rise of Diet Coke was 20 years ago and feels very dated in 2024.