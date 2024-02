Where Can You Buy Poppi Soda And What Ingredients Make It Unique

Poppi soda made a splash with a Super Bowl ad claiming it to be the "future of soda." AllĀ Poppi creations contain apple cider vinegar, 5 grams or less of sugar, and agave inulin, a prebiotic sweetener. You can find them at most major grocery chains including Target, Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods, and Costco.