The Best Kit Kat Candy Bar Is Tried, True, And Impossible To Beat

Smooth chocolate draped over crispy wafer — it's no wonder that Symphony IRI Group reports 192 million Kit Kat bars are sold annually, and the brand is typically somewhere in the top five of the most popular candy bars in the United States, depending on the study. The Kit Kat was introduced by the British candy company Rowntree's in 1935. It's now made all over the world by Nestle, and by Hershey's here in the U.S. That kind of global presence, plus the perfect simplicity of the bar, has led to an endless parade of different flavors, most notably in Japan, where there have been over 300 varieties. We've seen everything from Wasabi, Custard Pudding, and Strawberry Cheesecake to Edamame Milkshake, Banana Caramel, and Sakura Japanese Sake. Hershey's has joined in on the innovation, too. In America, we've seen limited-release Churro Kit Kats and Kit Kats stuffed with cookie dough. If you're after some chocolate and crunch, that's a lot to sort through. So we tried and ranked 23 different Kit Kat flavors to find a forever favorite.

Perhaps it's no surprise the original Kit Kat won. Classics are classic for a reason. While some flavors like Pistachio bring a delicious twist to the bar, others like Raspberry Creme taste artificial and cloying. This just ruins what we're all here for: The milky chocolate and airy wafer. Kit Kats are actually made with crushed-up Kit Kats for their filling, so you're basically getting a Kit Kat-flavored Kit Kat, doubling down on what we love about this bar.