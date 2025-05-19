The Best Kit Kat Candy Bar Is Tried, True, And Impossible To Beat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smooth chocolate draped over crispy wafer — it's no wonder that Symphony IRI Group reports 192 million Kit Kat bars are sold annually, and the brand is typically somewhere in the top five of the most popular candy bars in the United States, depending on the study. The Kit Kat was introduced by the British candy company Rowntree's in 1935. It's now made all over the world by Nestle, and by Hershey's here in the U.S. That kind of global presence, plus the perfect simplicity of the bar, has led to an endless parade of different flavors, most notably in Japan, where there have been over 300 varieties. We've seen everything from Wasabi, Custard Pudding, and Strawberry Cheesecake to Edamame Milkshake, Banana Caramel, and Sakura Japanese Sake. Hershey's has joined in on the innovation, too. In America, we've seen limited-release Churro Kit Kats and Kit Kats stuffed with cookie dough. If you're after some chocolate and crunch, that's a lot to sort through. So we tried and ranked 23 different Kit Kat flavors to find a forever favorite.
Perhaps it's no surprise the original Kit Kat won. Classics are classic for a reason. While some flavors like Pistachio bring a delicious twist to the bar, others like Raspberry Creme taste artificial and cloying. This just ruins what we're all here for: The milky chocolate and airy wafer. Kit Kats are actually made with crushed-up Kit Kats for their filling, so you're basically getting a Kit Kat-flavored Kit Kat, doubling down on what we love about this bar.
What people say about the original Kit Kat
It's hard to argue the iconic status of a Kit Kat bar with its own catchy slogan and song. "Have a break, have a Kit Kat" was introduced in 1958, playing on the way you can break a piece of the bar off as well as the idea of taking a beat during a busy day to enjoy this delicious candy. Then, in 1986, the "Gimme a Break" jingle debuted in the U.S. While our number-one pick coming down to the original Kit Kat is based on flavor and texture, it's undeniable that the bar boasts some nostalgia, too.
Fans on Reddit agree: Original beat out Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Matcha, Sakura Sake, and Hoji-Cha in a flavor poll. On Amazon, where you can stock your pantry with a box of 25 snack-sized Kit Kats for about $7.60, reviewers call the bar amazing, tasty, and satisfying, and note that the brand is a favorite they've loved for a long time. Customers on the Hershey's site also say Kit Kat is a longtime favorite, describing it as mouthwatering, a yummy treat, and a great pick-me-up. Reviewer Siobhan says, "They have all kinds of flavors now, but Original is still the best." Target shoppers can grab a bar for around $1.39, and they note that Kit Kat is a classic and a family staple, calling out its rich chocolate and light texture. As user hopeleigh asks, "Who doesn't love a Kit Kat bar?"