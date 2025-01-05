Grass-Fed Vs Grass-Finished Beef: What Sets Them Apart?

With so many unclear beef labels like grass-fed and grass-finished, it can seem like the people selling you beef are trying to confuse you. It's well known that most conventionally produced "industrial" beef in the U.S. is produced in large feed lots, where cattle are fed a diet that can include grass and hay but is primarily made up of grains like corn. On the other hand, you have the idea of cattle raised on grass, which is supposed to conjure up images of happy cows spending their lives out at pasture — more natural and healthy way to produce your meat. In reality there is a lot of overlap between the two systems, as conventional beef usually spends some of its life at pasture, and beef labels about grass are ambiguous as to what the cows actually consume.

Advertisement

So if you are trying to be conscientious about the beef you are eating, whether for health, animal welfare, or environmental reasons, you are probably gravitating towards cows that eat grass, and that starts with the grass-fed label. But then you see grass-finished, or maybe even both on the same label, and "pasture-raised" could be on there as well. Is one better than the other? Are either grass-fed categories better than conventional beef? It turns out that while "grass-fed" is a regulated term, there is a lot of wiggle room, and "grass-finished" is a way for certain producers to assure customers about how much forage the cow was eating, which is above and beyond most grass-fed labels.