Why It's Easy To Overcook Grass-Fed Steak

At its best, a perfectly cooked steak can be savory and succulent, and at its worst, tough and chewy. While the type of filet can impact the flavor and texture of a steak, the way it's cooked is just as important — something that can be particularly challenging in the case of grass-fed steak, but why?

According to the USDA, steak can only be classified as grass-fed if the cattle from which it came grazed exclusively on grasses after weaning. As a result, these factors can directly affect the quality of the meat. For instance, in comparison to beef from cows that were fed a grain-based diet with restricted mobility, grass-fed beef boasts the exact opposite characteristics. Along with its tendency to have a gamey flavor, grass-fed steak is generally much leaner, which is what makes these types of filets so susceptible to overcooking.

Since grass-fed steak has less fat, it lacks the built-in insurance policy of a highly marbled grain-fed steak. Because fat delays the speed at which heat can reach and cook the protein through, it's easier to cook them quickly and evenly without them toughening up. But grass-fed steaks are so lean there isn't enough fat to regulate temperature and slow down the process for a solid sear. Cooking up to 30% faster than conventional cuts, overcooking a grass-fed filet is a very real threat without the proper steak know-how.