Why You Should Stop Tossing Out The Oil From Your Empty Sun-Dried Tomato Jar

Once you've used up all the sun-dried tomatoes in your jar (perhaps to make a delicious spinach and tomato-stuffed chicken breast), you may automatically think to throw out the container — but that would be a mistake. While the tomatoes themselves may be gone, the jar still contains all the precious oil they were packed in, and it can be repurposed in a plethora of delicious ways.

Just like the sun-dried tomatoes themselves, the leftover oil is full of potent savory and tart flavors, along with a hint of sweetness. Not only is it infused with the taste of the fruit, but many brands also fill their jars with herbs, spices, onion, and garlic, so the oil is essentially an umami-packed flavor bomb. You can try mixing it with red wine, white wine, or balsamic vinegar for a quick and delicious salad dressing, but really, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the ways you can use sun-dried tomato oil.