The 16 Best Cheeses You Can Buy At Aldi
Any self-proclaimed cheese lover knows that obsession comes with a cost. Whether you've found yourself stocking up on several packs of cheese to add to your charcuterie board or just keeping a package or two on hand to snack on throughout the day, you know that cheese, as a whole, isn't cheap. But luckily, there's one store you might not have considered for stocking up on cheese: Aldi.
While Aldi doesn't have an impressive cheese counter, nor does it give out samples of its offerings to hungry customers, it does boast affordable prices and an impressive selection for a store that only offers 1,300 SKUs at any given time. As an Aldi lover and a cheese enthusiast, I've frequented the store many times to look at its cheese offerings and encountered the good, the bad, and the ugly along the way. In order to help you buy the best cheeses that the discount grocer has to offer, I visited my local Aldi, sampled a whole bunch of different cheeses across different styles, and curated a list of the ones that I would unequivocally recommend buying. The cheeses that made this list boast great flavors, textures in line with their respective style, and a great price.
Emporium Selection applewood smoked gouda
Gouda is supposed to have a delightfully fatty texture and subtle caramel flavor. Pair that with applewood smoked flavor, and you'll have a winner on your hands.
This Emporium Selection applewood smoked gouda would make an excellent addition to a cheeseboard or be enjoyed simply as a snacking cheese. It boasts a buttery texture and a well-rounded flavor that's slightly nutty and deep all at the same time. I find that smoked cheeses tend to have a flavor that is either really strong or too light to be detectable, but I find that this selection falls perfectly smack dab in the middle. I'd recommend pairing it with quality sourdough or some other smoked and salty meats, like ham or prosciutto, to really bring out those smoked flavors even more. It could even be stacked on a grilled cheese sandwich as a replacement for cheddar. And at an Aldi price, you can't really beat it.
Emporium Selection mozzarella log
Not all mozzarella logs are created equal. You would think that such a simple cheese would be standard in terms of its saltiness and creaminess, but I would say that there are certainly some brands that excel in this area more than others. I would buy this Emporium Selection mozzarella log over a more premium fresh mozz brand like BelGioioso — and not just because it's priced much better at Aldi.
This is one equal opportunity mozz that is perfectly salted. You can throw it in a Caprese salad, slap it in a panini with a little bit of pesto, or — as I would recommend — just eat it with a little balsamic and olive oil drizzle and a pinch of flaky Maldon salt. It is perfectly creamy and salty yet acts as a neutral backdrop for high-quality EVOO and balsamic. There's simply nothing to dislike about this cheese, and I find that it has a more balanced saltiness than other fresh mozzarella I've had in the past.
Emporium Selection feta cheese crumbles
Feta cheese is a must-have in my house. Not only do I love to sprinkle it on wraps made with Greek-style pita bread, but it's also a staple for salads and flavorful fire-roasted shakshuka. Grocery store feta isn't cheap, but luckily, Aldi's Emporium Selection feta cheese crumbles are just within reach.
If your household goes through a ton of this cheese, buying the small containers from Aldi may not be entirely practical. But if you would like to have a little on hand for the week, then this feta makes a suitable addition to your cart. It has the slight briny taste that you want from a high-quality feta, as well as just enough creaminess to add an edge to whatever you're using it for. While Aldi carries other feta options, including a block of cheese, I find that these crumbles are incredibly versatile and easier to sprinkle on whatever needs it.
Emporium Selection Not Your Average Cheddar Cheese and Parmesan
Trader Joe's fans are likely all too familiar with Unexpected Cheddar cheese. But did you know that your Aldi also carries a similar selection that's just as good — if not better?
This Not Your Average Cheddar's name suggests that it's definitely a spin-off of the Trader Joe's product. As someone who has tried both cheeses, I can testify that the flavors are quite similar. Both incorporate the sharpness of a cheddar with the dryness of the Parmesan. If anything, I would say that the flavor of Aldi's cheese is slightly creamier and more cheddar-leaning than the acclaimed TJ's variety. Since it's so buttery, it would be useful for snacking, on a grilled cheese sandwich, or grated and added to scones as a replacement for cheddar. I would buy it over TJ's Unexpected Cheddar any day because of its creaminess — and you can't beat the price tag on it, either.
Garlic cheddar cheese curds
Although I'm not from the Midwest, I certainly can appreciate good cheese curds when they waltz on into my life. And that is certainly the case with these garlic cheese curds. While Aldi carries an original and spicy version, I was initially pulled to the garlic ones. It would be easy for the brand to go overboard and totally eclipse the squeaky curds with the allium flavor, but I instead found that Aldi was able to achieve a nice balance between the garlic and the classic cheese curd flavor that we all know and love.
I'm torn whether or not to recommend battering and frying these or just eating them straight from the bag. They have a granulated garlic flavor to them — almost as if you licked a container of granulated garlic — but it's not stale in any sense. I found myself reaching for handful after handful of these curds, which is a testament to how addictive they are.
Emporium Selection #ButFirst coffee cheddar
I'll admit, this coffee cheddar cheese has been calling my name every time I go into Aldi. And now, I have the perfect occasion to rave about it.
At first, you're probably thinking the same thing I did: Why would anyone need to put coffee on a cheese? Although the flavor is a bit abstract, it works because the coffee offers a bitterness and earthiness that cuts through the fattiness of the cheese. The coffee is also not super in-your-face. Rather, the grounds — which are evident on both the rind and the center of the cheese — offer that dirty (for lack of a better word) flavor that cheddar really craves.
The one downside I will note about this cheese is that it doesn't really deliver on its promise of "lavender." However, I'd like to think that lavender is a bit of an odd pairing for an already strange duo. It was better off without it.
Emporium Selection butterkase
If you are a fan of very mild cheddar but also love the subtle flavor and nutty notes of a Gouda, you're going to want to pick up a package of this Emporium Selection butterkase on your next trip to Aldi. As its name suggests, this cheese (which I find to be deeply under-appreciated as a whole) features a buttery flavor and consistency. When you slice through its butter-like consistency, you'll get a good idea of the flavor and texture to come.
Butterkase has a buttery and rich flavor, but not many bold notes, which is why you may not see it as a snacking cheese. Its real utility would be on anything melted, including a grilled cheese or a fancy spin on mozzarella sticks. The package is small, sure, but this cheese is a great expression of what flavors butterkase can offer. It's so rich that even a small sliver will do the trick.
Emporium Selection New York aged white cheddar
When I was shopping for cheeses, I tried to select a few options that everyone would love. While there is a time and place for stinky cheese, I think that this Emporium Selection aged white cheddar is something that you could enjoy on any occasion and still appreciate. The New York cheese is only aged for about 12 months, which I found did not do too much for the flavor of this cheese — in a good way. Surely, this 12-month isn't anything spectacular or revolutionary, but it is still a reliable option to add to your Aldi cart.
You could make a kid-approved charcuterie board with this cheese and not hear any complaint about how fragrant or strongly flavored it is. It would be in good company with fresh fruit, like grapes and apples, or with a couple of pieces of salami.
Emporium Selection Havarti
Havarti is yet another one of those hard-to-disagree-with cheeses. It's buttery and rich yet has a mouthfeel akin to a rich Swiss cheese. If you're a provolone aficionado, I could see you really liking this Emporium Selection Havarti on your sandwich. Aldi offers three flavors, including the original (which I sampled for this review), jalapeño, and dill. The original is definitely brimming with a mild flavor, though it has more richness than you would expect from something like a cheddar.
This cheese is a safe bet, which is ultimately why I would recommend purchasing it from Aldi and adding it to a charcuterie. It's not an acquired taste by any means, and its low price would make it worth buying even if you are someone who is a bit selective when it comes to cheese.
Sartori farmhouse white cheddar
Aldi does carry a small selection of brand-name cheeses in its refrigerated aisle, including some selections from Sartori. This Wisconsin brand carries some more fun and punchy cheeses, though the options available at Aldi are rather restrained and more simplistic. I only found two versions of this cheddar, this farmhouse cheddar, and a sriracha-spiked variety, both of which I sampled for this review. I didn't think that the sriracha cheese boasted a strong enough flavor to warrant a spot on this list, but the farmhouse cheddar was nothing short of a triumph.
I think the term "extra sharp" would cause some people to avoid adding this cheese to their cart. Yet I feel as though this is one that really does deserve a place in your fridge, even if you tend to go for a milder option most of the time. When you bite into this cheese, you'll find that it has a sharpness that washes over your tongue in waves. At first, the flavor is sharp and strong, but it fades away into something a little cooler and more collected. Bottom line: If you can get past the initial sharpness of this cheese, you're bound to appreciate its nutty notes and almost wine-like flavor.
Emporium Selection everything goat cheese
I will admit that I'm not the world's biggest fan of goat cheese, as I find its borderline sulfuric flavor can really be a turn-off. It's strong, and fresh goat cheese, like this variety from Emporium Selection, certainly lives up to its promise of intensity. Its flavor on the palate is strong and biting, though it eventually fades into an aftertaste that's a little more pleasant and approachable.
There are several things that I like about this goat cheese in particular. It has the "goaty" flavor on the first bite that assures you that you're eating goat cheese, though it evolves into something nuttier and less abrasive. The poppy seeds coating the outside of the log add some unique texture to every bite, but I found that the real triumph here was actually the addition of red pepper pieces. They add a distinct earthiness to the cheese, and I think everything bagels can and should take note of this strategic addition. While not everyone's cup of tea, I foresee this being a selection that goat cheese lovers will appreciate.
Emporium Selection garden vegetable with sweet basil semi-soft cheese
Usually, I can get a good idea of what kind of cheese I'm about to bite into, but this Emporium Selection garden vegetable with sweet basil was a guessing game from start to finish. Its label says that it's a semi-soft cheese, but it does not mention what type of cheese it's actually made with. My guess, based on the flavor, is a cross between cream cheese, cheddar, and Swiss. I would have said something Boursin-like, but it doesn't really have that crumble factor to it like Boursin does.
The spices are the real draw here. The actual flavor of the cheese is mild and holds up to the semi-soft moniker. It's easy to slice through, and the flecks of herbs really cling to the cheese itself with ease. The herbs don't have a dry flavor to them; I instead found them to be quite fresh. The basil, in particular, lingers on the palate long after you finish eating it. It would be a great addition to a summery cheeseboard spread where you can allow those lingering herbal notes to shine.
Emporium Selection Brie
Have you seen the price of Brie lately? This cheese is not cheap in most grocery stores, but luckily, Aldi offers its Emporium Selection Brie at a fabulous price. This cheese costs almost half as much as the Brie I would find at my local grocery store, which makes it a worthy buy on its own.
I admit that Brie isn't my favorite type of cheese, but it has its utility, especially for baked Brie. This Emporium Selection cheese would be a great stand-in for a name-brand Brie in almost any recipe. It's creamy, has the perfect firmness on the rind, and is all-around a great representation of this cheese. While its price is certainly a steal, the fact that it delivers the same flavors you would expect from a more expensive product makes it all the more worth adding to your cart.
Cabot Seriously Sharp
I am a Vermonter at heart, so there's a reason why Cabot's Seriously Sharp white cheddar has a place there, too. As its label suggests, this cheese is, in fact, Seriously Sharp. It had, by far, the driest texture and boldest flavor of all the cheddars that I sampled for this review. But despite this sharpness, it doesn't lose its creaminess or become brittle in the process. It's a full-bodied cheese from start to finish, and it's one that I always keep stocked for a quick snack or when I need to assemble a cheeseboard for company.
Another selling point of this cheese is its low price. Cabot is a well-known brand, and its cheeses can fetch high prices at other grocery stores. But not at Aldi. This name-brand cheese block is affordable and brimming with flavor, which is why it is one of my top picks.
Emporium Selection cranberry white cheddar
Normally, I wouldn't gravitate towards cheddar cheeses studded with mix-ins, but this cranberry white cheddar round was an exception. There are pieces of juicy, whole cranberries studding the entire cheese round — from the inside out — which gave it a beautiful color and enticing smell. Cranberries are sweet, and this brand adds a little extra sugar to them to really help drive that flavor home. The sweet fruit cut through the dense cheddar with ease and made every bite almost dessert-like.
I would recommend adding white cheddar to a Thanksgiving charcuterie board or serving it for a special holiday occasion. It's complex, yet familiar, and would really please someone with a sweet tooth.
Emporium Selection Borgonzola
Blue cheese and soft ripened cheeses, like Brie, are two of my least favorite ones out there. So, may seem odd that I placed this Borgonzola (which is not a misspelling of Gorgonzola) on this list of my favorite Aldi cheeses. If you are not someone who loves the ripe and earthy flavor of a blue cheese, you may be amenable to this softer alternative.
The flavor here is quite creamy, and it cuts through the heaviness of the blue cheese with ease. However, there is still some earthiness that ties you back to the classic stinky blue flavor. It's not as dry and full-bodied as a blue cheese would be, though. Though you can see the blue cheese vein running through it, it boasts the softness and creaminess of a Brie.
This is definitely an acquired taste compared to the others on this list, but it is still quite tasty. You just have to be okay with drifting away from the classic blue cheese to enjoy it.
Methodology
Everyone has strong (or, may I say, sharp) opinions about what the best type of cheese is. In order to fairly assess the cheeses in this tasting experiment, I put my personal bias and cheese affinities aside and tasted an array of different styles, sharpness, and textures. While there were some cheeses that I sampled that did not make this list, the ones that did all boasted flavors and textures that were representative of their style and could easily appeal to a cheese fan. Many of the selections I included on this list also had a unique element, like an added flavor, which made them unique from the offerings I would find in a standard grocery store.
All of these cheeses were also priced better or at least comparably to what I'd pay at a typical grocery store. While Aldi's limited cheese selection may keep it out of the running for the best popular chain grocery store for cheese, it still has a special place in budget-conscious shoppers' hearts.