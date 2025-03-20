The 16 Best Cheeses You Can Buy At Aldi

Any self-proclaimed cheese lover knows that obsession comes with a cost. Whether you've found yourself stocking up on several packs of cheese to add to your charcuterie board or just keeping a package or two on hand to snack on throughout the day, you know that cheese, as a whole, isn't cheap. But luckily, there's one store you might not have considered for stocking up on cheese: Aldi.

While Aldi doesn't have an impressive cheese counter, nor does it give out samples of its offerings to hungry customers, it does boast affordable prices and an impressive selection for a store that only offers 1,300 SKUs at any given time. As an Aldi lover and a cheese enthusiast, I've frequented the store many times to look at its cheese offerings and encountered the good, the bad, and the ugly along the way. In order to help you buy the best cheeses that the discount grocer has to offer, I visited my local Aldi, sampled a whole bunch of different cheeses across different styles, and curated a list of the ones that I would unequivocally recommend buying. The cheeses that made this list boast great flavors, textures in line with their respective style, and a great price.