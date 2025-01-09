How To Make A Kid-Approved Charcuterie Board
There is a lot to love about charcuterie boards. While the original boards likely didn't feature the same Instagram-worthy layouts as modern ones, the concept is the same: a selection of snacking cheeses, meats, and bites set upon a sturdy board. You'll see charcuteries at gatherings and events, often featuring "grown-up" accoutrements — like fancy preserved meats and stinky cheeses. But, charcuterie is also a great thing to adapt for a younger population of eaters, too.
While kids won't be able to explain the merits of pairing gorgonzola, slivered figs, and prosciutto in a single bite, they will appreciate the ability to select their own snacking staples from the board to enjoy. However, it's important to note that assembling a charcuterie for kids is very different than assembling one for grown-ups (or at least, eaters with more established palates). It's a challenge I've learned first-hand, both as someone who studied childhood nutrition and who makes charcuterie boards frequently. Here are some of my top tips for assembling snacking boards that kids (and really, eaters of all ages) will love.
Avoid complicated crackers
There's a reason why Lunchables aren't made with 12-grain crackers that are visibly studded spices and seeds. If you're feeding kids that are averse to different textures, like seeds, you're going to choose some things that are a little more approachable for your charcuterie board.
Ritz and butter crackers are a great place to start. They're slightly buttery in flavor, but they don't have too much else going on besides that. Plus, they're easy for kids to hold in their hands and stack with different cheeses and meats. You could also grab some of your their favorite breads to use for the board. A basic white sandwich bread can be sliced into a fun and whimsical shape using a cookie cutter (and it removes that dastardly crust), while a breadstick could be elevated alongside an array of cheeses and meats.
Basic bread doesn't have to be boring in flavor, either. If you have a sleeve of Saltines, consider turning them into savory treats with melted butter and (approachable) spices. This is a cost-effective way to upgrade a lackluster sandwich cracker while still keeping it kid-friendly. Even though these crackers are seasoned, they're still versatile and approachable enough to use for a charcuterie board.
Pre-cut all of your foods
I probably don't need to tell you that leaving knives on your charcuterie board when you have kids around is not a smart move. Not only is it a safety concern, but little hands tend not to create the cleanest cuts on cheeses, meats, and fruit. To save yourself the mess, be sure to pre-cut and portion out all the items on your charcuterie board.
Block cheeses, like American, cheddar, and feta, are easy to slice up with a knife yourself, then lay out on your cheeseboard in an intricate fan pattern. Soft cheeses, though, are a little more difficult. You may want to have a serving spoon here instead of a knife, as it will make it a bit safer to cut with. To save yourself the headache, you may also want to have adults slicing the cheese. Likewise, cut any preserved meats up beforehand to make them easier to eat.
It might seem a little bit overkill to cut up your fruits and vegetables. But if you're feeding very young eaters, this is a very important step that you can't skip. Food that is round and hard — think grapes, cherry tomatoes, and carrots — can easily pose a choking hazard. You can cut up the carrots lengthwise into sticks, and quarter the smaller fruits to ensure that they do not pose as much risk.
Swap the fancy meats for deli slices
I would say that selecting meat for a kid-approved charcuterie board is probably the second most challenging part of the process, behind finding a selection of approachable cheeses. After all, most kids under the age of 10 probably aren't the biggest fans of fancy, cured sausage. Luckily, there's one thing you can turn to in search of protein for your board: your local grocery store's deli counter.
Deli meat, including sliced turkey, ham and buffalo chicken, are a favorite among kids. All you need to do is roll up some slices and place them on your board. You could also roll them around a filling, like cream cheese, to complete the bite. But sometimes, just leaving some slices on the board allows for kids to pick and choose their favorites without making things too complicated. You can also scour the prepared meats sections to locate pepperoni or some basic cured meats to add to your board. In general, I would recommend staying away from anything that's heavily spiced and stick to basic, predictable flavors, instead.
Kid-friendly dips will help make snacking more fun
One of the age-old tricks to getting kids to eat their veggies is to serve them with a dipping sauce. The texture and flavor of raw vegetables becomes less off-putting when it's smothered in something. Ranch, for example, is one condiment that you should consider adding to your charcuterie board. Pair it with carrots, celery, sliced turkey, and sliced buffalo chicken for an approachable condiment that will make any eater, young or old, swoon.
Another dish that I am finding that kids are enjoying more and more is hummus. You would think that a dip made with puréed garbanzo beans and "grown-up" ingredients like olive oil and tahini would not be the top of the list for kids, but I find quite the opposite to be true. This nutrient-dense dip can be enjoyed with crackers or veggies, which makes it quite versatile. And, you could also perk your hummus up by using canned beets to make a quick, vibrant dip that's as colorful as it is tasty. Barbie-themed charcuterie, anyone?
Add fruit for color
Fruit can wear numerous hats on your charcuterie board, which is why I personally love to add it on the ones I make. While it does diversify the texture a little bit (a bite of goat cheese and blackberry is a heavenly combination), it also adds bright pops of color that can make your board really intriguing to look at. Many fruits are kid-friendly, too. The next time you make a charcuterie board, consider adding on thinly-sliced avocado pieces in a wave pattern or opt for sliced strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries for a dose of color.
If you put out an array of different fruits on your kid-friendly charcuterie board, though, you may notice that kids don't tend to gravitate towards those selections as much as others (like bread and crackers). In general, kids may be turned-off to certain fruits and vegetables because the texture isn't the same every time. After all, how many times have you gotten a container of blueberries, only to realize that some are mouth-puckeringly sour and some are perfectly sweet? The unpredictable nature of flavor and texture is often one of the reasons why kids have "safe" foods — like the usual suspects of chicken nuggets, fries, and macaroni and cheese. If you want to draw kids in to your charcuterie board, consider slicing up the fruits into fun pieces or designs. You can also serve the fruits and veggies in different ways, like in a dip or spread versus sliced thinly on the board, to encourage them to eat more of them.
Consider pre-made or cooked items for your board
When the phrase "charcuterie" comes to mind, many folks immediately think of cheeses, preserved meats, relishes, jams, and the like. The thought of serving something fully-cooked on your board may not even be a consideration. However, when you're working with young eaters (or pickier adults), serving some pre-cooked food on your board may be a great way to get them to try new things.
For one, you may want to try building a burger-themed charcuterie board. Place a small plate of cooked burgers (turkey, beef, or veggie) on your table and make a charcuterie board around it. Kids love interacting and playing with their food — and making a charcuterie board is a great way to do that. Eaters can choose which kinds of toppings they want on their burger, including cheese, pickles, and veggies, while all while getting to construct it themself. On the other hand, if you're just making a plain snacking board, consider adding pre-cooked kid-favorites like chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken, fries, and the like. Just don't forget the dips!
Consider separating your ingredients to prevent them from touching
Why don't kids like it when food touches? For one, it may not actually be a kid being "difficult." The answer likely plays back to sensory understanding and processing. It can be overwhelming to have the taste of something creamy, crunchy, and soft all in the same bite. Luckily, charcuterie boards are a great way to tackle this eating challenge. For one, the kids can choose the how they combine food in a single bite, therefore there's less unanticipated textures or sensations. Charcuterie boards, as a whole, also allows them to pick and choose what things they want to eat, which gives them a ton of autonomy over the process. And, if you're reading this article, you likely know how much kids like to be autonomous.
As the person assembling the board, you'll want to keep the "no touching" principle in mind as you're constructing. Using a large board will allow you to fan out the food without it touching and keep similar items together. You can also use cute cups and vessels to keep your dips and spreads separate from other items on your board.
Stick to mild, non-sharp cheeses
There are some cheeses that, to this day, I cannot stand. Brie is too mucus-like for my taste, while strong blue cheeses make me feel queasy. Therefore, it's totally reasonable to expect that all eaters, especially young kids, are going to have their opinions about what cheeses should and shouldn't be on a charcuterie board.
First, let's talk about the obvious additions. There's American (which you may have reservations about, but it's a cheese that kids certainly love) and cheddar; they're arguably the two most approachable cheeses that you can slice up and add to a board. Not only is the flavor relatively mild (I would recommend opting for a mild cheddar over a super sharp one, too), but they go well with an array of different veggies, spreads, and crackers.
Though, if you want to experiment, you may want to turn to other types of cheese that are, what I would consider, "elevated versions" of cheddar and American. These include Havarti, fontina, provolone, gouda, and Gruyère. The flavor of these cheeses is a little more nuanced than cheddar and American, but it's in the same flavor family. Mozzarella balls or a log are also always popular selections, too, and you can even grab a bag of Babybel cheeses to add some color and make the eating experience more hands-on.
Don't neglect the sweet, but keep it proportional
If you're serving a charcuterie board to kids, which of the following do you think is going to be eaten first: the cheese, the meat, the crackers, or the sugary sweets? If you guessed the sweet, you may be right.
I personally really like serving my charcuterie board with something sweet on it, as it closes out the bite and satiates the palate. While adult-ish boards may include candied nuts and dark chocolate, it's unlikely that kids will enjoy these common board additions all that much. For a kids board, I would recommend offering a small section of more approachable sweets, including small squares of milk chocolate, dried fruit, and cookies. That being said, you need to have a good ratio of sweets to other "stuff" — otherwise, kids will make a beeline for the sugar.
That being said, there's no way to prevent kids from running in and only eating the sugary items on your board. But, if you can provide a ton of different options on your charcuterie board, you may be surprised by what kids take.
Be prepared for food waste
Kids like foods that are familiar in both texture and flavor. So, there are some items that may be less approachable to younger eaters than adults with fully-refined palates. Think about the last time you tried a new food. Did it have the exact same texture that you thought it would have when you picked it up and put it on your plate? I think of roasted sweet potatoes as a great example here. The outside resembles a "normal" roasted potato, but the inside is mushy, sweet, and a little spicy. The expectation and the reality of the food don't always line up.
Kids may take a lot of foods off your charcuterie board that they're intrigued by and want to try. But in the end, they may not be able to wrap their taste buds around it. Don't be offended that the kids don't "like" your board (yes, I know it's easier said than done). That being said, serving smaller-sized foods will prevent a lot of waste and help encourage kids to try new textures and items, even if they may not like them in the end (Even then, don't fret. It may take upwards of 20 exposures for someone to remotely "like" a new food). You can also prevent waste by encouraging kids to try different foods, and nothing that they can come back for seconds if they find a food that they really like.
Utilize toothpicks and tools to help keep your board neat
Anyone who has made a charcuterie board knows that putting tasty options on it is only part of the process. It's also all about designing a board that goes above and beyond in terms of style. Using toothpicks and tongs can help ensure that your board's design stays as stylish and neat as when you first put it out on the table.
If you're feeding kids or want to minimize the amount of touching on the meats and cheeses, you may want to try serving up your items with toothpicks. You can furl your sliced meat to make it easier to grab, or slice your cheese into cubes and poke each one with a decorative toothpick.
A quick trip to Amazon will give you some inspiration for what kinds of serving tools are possible. For one, you could buy reusable toothpicks adorned with tiny animals on top or look for seasonal toothpicks for your next holiday party.
Pre-make pinwheels for a whimsical twist
Kids can be pretty indecisive. Therefore, it may be simpler, in all senses of the word, just to have pre-made, grab-and-go "sandwiches" on your board. This is where pinwheels come into play.
These tiny bites, otherwise called "roll-ups," can be made with a wrap, deli meat, and a spread. Simply layer the food into the wrap, roll it up, and slice them into small, bite-sized rounds. You can offer several different selections, including with turkey, ham, or chicken. Not only do these bites offers a little bit of whimsy in every bite, but they also can offer a bright pop of color and a fun visual that will make your board unique.
Although pre-making the pinwheels might take some of the fun (read as: mess) out of serving a kid-friendly charcuterie board for lunch, it means that you can focus more on the sides and accoutrements, instead. You may want to serve up some pickles, waves of kettle-cooked chips, fruit, and more on the board to make for a whole meal.
Use cutters to create fun shapes out of fruits and veggies
Cucumber slices? No thank you. Cucumber slices that are made in the shape of a flower? Count me in.
While it might seem a little tedious to transform all of the items on your board to resemble flowers, fruits, animals, and the like, it can really go a long way in terms of the visual appeal of your charcuterie. You don't even have to painstakingly freehand these designs, as there are so many different cutters available on Amazon and other sites to make this easier.
The exact cutter that you purchase should reflect the theme or design you're going for with your board. If you're looking for a holiday-themed board, for example, consider purchasing ones with Christmas trees, stars, and the like. Or, if you're looking to build a Valentine's Day board, consider heart-shaped cutouts.
These cutters, while they are made of metal, can only cut through so much. So, you may want to stick to using them to slice through bread, soft fruit (like apples and pears), and the like — rather than hard veggies like carrots.
Don't just stick to the standard cheese-and-meat board
The beauty of charcuterie boards is that you can use them for almost anything. While snacking and grazing boards are popular selections, you may also want to try making one for an entirely different occasion. During the warm summer nights, serve up a s'mores board for outdoor cooking. Not only does this make the assembly process for s'mores much easier (especially when kids are involved), but it also allows you to display your mallows, chocolate, and graham crackers in an artistic way.
You could also create a board for a fun chocolate fondue night with kids. They'll love selecting their favorite fruits, crackers, and the like to dip into a pot of hot, melted chocolate. Or, when all else fails, stick to a 100% dessert board with some of their favorite sweet treats. This would be an excellent idea for a birthday party; just don't be surprised when you see the adults grabbing a few nibbles, too.