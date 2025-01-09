How To Make A Kid-Approved Charcuterie Board

Kids like foods that are familiar in both texture and flavor. So, there are some items that may be less approachable to younger eaters than adults with fully-refined palates. Think about the last time you tried a new food. Did it have the exact same texture that you thought it would have when you picked it up and put it on your plate? I think of roasted sweet potatoes as a great example here. The outside resembles a "normal" roasted potato, but the inside is mushy, sweet, and a little spicy. The expectation and the reality of the food don't always line up.

Kids may take a lot of foods off your charcuterie board that they're intrigued by and want to try. But in the end, they may not be able to wrap their taste buds around it. Don't be offended that the kids don't "like" your board (yes, I know it's easier said than done). That being said, serving smaller-sized foods will prevent a lot of waste and help encourage kids to try new textures and items, even if they may not like them in the end (Even then, don't fret. It may take upwards of 20 exposures for someone to remotely "like" a new food). You can also prevent waste by encouraging kids to try different foods, and nothing that they can come back for seconds if they find a food that they really like.

