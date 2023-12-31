Turn Saltines Into Savory Treats Using Melted Butter And Spices

For most of us, saltines are a classic cracker we've enjoyed and utilized for various occasions, from an upset stomach remedy to a crunchy foundation for cheese and peanut butter to a garnish for seafood chowder. However, you can transform saltines into a gourmet, savory snack by tossing them in melted butter and spices.

Buttered saltines are a longstanding Southern tradition that dates back to Atlanta in the 1970s. As with many iconic dishes, buttered saltines were invented out of necessity. According to lore, the sous chef at Atlanta's Capital City Club whipped up the first buttered crackers on the fly to serve with the soup course after he realized the restaurant's stock of oyster crackers ran out. The crisp, savory, buttery crackers were such a hit that the recipe quickly spread to restaurants and households throughout the South.

Because saltines are so dry, airy, and crisp, they are well-suited to absorb all the flavorful seasoned butter. They'll also crisp back up perfectly after a short stint in the oven. To make them, toss a sleeve of saltine crackers into a skillet of melted butter and spices until fully coated. Then, spread the buttered saltines on a baking sheet and pop them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes or 400 degrees Fahrenheit for three minutes.