10 Decadent Mac And Cheese Recipes

Macaroni and cheese is one of the ultimate comfort foods even in its simplest form. You can certainly upgrade your boxed mac and cheese, but sometimes it's worth the time and effort to make a homemade pan of the cheesy side dish (or entree — no judgement). A baking dish filled with fresh grated cheese, tender pasta, and perhaps some bacon or spices that gets baked until it has a crispy crust just can't compare to the instant kind a lot of us grew up on.

In our collection of original recipes you'll find simple forms of the dish that are slightly elevated, baked casseroles that you can use to feed a crowd, and more complex renditions with ingredients like mushrooms and even kimchi. So, to make your meal planning easier, we've compiled 10 of our best mac and cheese recipes here. And before you start cooking, read up on the mistakes you need to avoid with homemade mac and cheese.