Decadent French Onion Mac And Cheese Recipe

The popularity of mac and cheese doesn't look to be declining anytime soon, and it is easy to understand why. This ultimate comfort dish is everything a pasta dish should be, and, what's more, it is wonderfully adaptable. This dinnertime classic has been given new life recently with twists such as truffle mac and cheese and even lobster mac and cheese that elevate the simple pasta dish to fine dining levels.

This decadent French onion mac and cheese, created by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye, combines mac and cheese with French onion soup for a luxuriously rich hybrid dish that will make you view mac and cheese in a new light. To combine these two dishes, onions are caramelized before being added to a deeply creamy and cheesy sauce that is flavored with beef broth, white wine, and Gruyère cheese for that classic French onion soup taste. Macaroni is stirred into the sauce before being topped with handfuls of breadcrumbs and further Gruyère to make an unforgettable dish that will have you going back for seconds.