13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Caramelizing Onions

There's nothing like perfectly caramelized onions. They're jammy with a subtle smokiness and complex sweetness and can go on just about anything savory. They make the perfect condiment for adding to sandwiches, pizza, steak, hamburgers, tarts, omelets, dips, grilled cheese, and more. They're also the key process behind creating the beloved French onion soup. That deep layer of onion flavor comes from the caramelization process. Caramelized onions are a labor of love, but they're quite tricky to make. Most people who try to make them for the first time think they just need to turn up the heat and then add a bunch of sugar, resulting in a burnt, bitter mess that's hard to eat.

They take some time to get right, but once you understand how to proceed, you can make perfectly sweet and umami, soft but not mushy, caramelized onions. There's a technique behind drawing out the water and natural sugars from the onion, making sure not to let them burn, dry out, or totally disintegrate. There are so many ways that you can go wrong, and you need to have a lot of time and the commitment to stand by them as they cook. Before I went to culinary school, I made all the mistakes in the book. Now, I've had years of training and experience in making them the right way. Here are some of the common mistakes that everyone makes when caramelizing onions and how to avoid them.