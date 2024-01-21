A Bigger Pot Is Ina Garten's Pro Tip For Caramelized Onions In A Flash

Celebrity chef Ina Garten is all about making delicious recipes simple by taking us back to basics. Part of her cooking mantra includes giving detailed tips that help you develop the skills of a real chef from the comfort of your own home, and one of her greatest pro tips is about caramelizing onions quicker. If you've ever had to caramelize onions, you understand that it can be a very long time commitment, sometimes taking up to an hour to be fully caramelized. The process can take time, but the results are fully worth it for those melty, rich onions.

Ina Garten's tip from her "Cook Like A Pro" cookbook suggests using a bigger pot when you caramelize onions. This is because your onions have more surface area to spread out and get more individual heat from the bottom, thus cooking faster. You know how you've always been told to not crowd a pan if you want even cooking time? This tip is the same idea, just kicked up a step. When the onions have more individual space, they can cook quicker, and cut down on your caramelizing time. Garten explains that in a smaller pot, the onions can end up being steamed in butter and oil instead of being cooked down. You should have an even, thin layer of onions while you're cooking for the fastest results.