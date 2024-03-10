Use Canned Beets To Make A Quick, Vibrant Hummus

Beets — you either love them or hate them. Even for those of us who appreciate a bite of the slightly sweet and earthy root vegetable, it might get a little overwhelming eating canned beets on their own. To sustainably use up any leftovers, there are many ways to use canned beets including recipes for salads and spruced-up smoothies. Then there are more creative ways to reinvent the canned veggies, like turning them into vibrant and flavor-packed beet hummus.

Some recipes for beet hummus call for roasted or boiled beets, but that doesn't mean canned ones can't pass on the same flavor. It's just like how you might cook canned chickpeas for creamier traditional hummus. In case you've never taken a bite of beet hummus, it'll have a bright-pink color sure to get the attention of any dinner guests and the dish will have the same sweet and earthy flavors you expect from a bite of the vegetable right out of the can.