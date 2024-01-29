Cook Your Canned Chickpeas For Even Creamier Homemade Hummus

The hallmark of a well-made hummus recipe is a light, creamy texture that spreads smoothly and scoops up on your pita or veggies like a dream. There are a lot of techniques called for to get the best texture, but one often overlooked step is to cook the chickpeas very well, including the ones that come from a can. Undercooked chickpeas will result in grainy hummus, no matter what the recipe.

Canned chickpeas might seem fully cooked, and of course, they are completely edible as they are, but you might be surprised to hear that the beans only get a short cooking time before they are sealed in their cans. The cans then go through a second cooking process to sterilize the contents for food safety, but even with the heat of canning, the beans stay firm. That's great for finding nice whole beans when the can is opened and for tossing on salads, but the beans benefit from another cooking to be soft enough for pureeing.