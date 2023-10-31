Ghastly Beet Hummus Halloween Appetizer Recipe

This ghastly beet hummus with ghost pita chips puts a colorful twist on a traditional Middle Eastern dish to create a spooky Halloween-themed appetizer. With a lovely dark magenta color derived naturally from beets, this easy appetizer also happens to be a nutrition powerhouse. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, not only do beets add vibrant color, but they are also high in nutrients like fiber, manganese, potassium, and vitamin C.

When beets are blended into a dip with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and seasonings, they give the hummus a rich purple hue that is perfectly ghastly. Serve this dip with pita chips cut into the shape of ghosts, and you've got yourself a frightfully cute pairing fit for kids and adults alike.

Beet hummus allows you to tap into your inner Halloween spirit with a dip that is equally fun, festive, and delicious. With just a few common pantry ingredients, you can easily whip up this creepy-crawly Halloween riff on the classic chickpea dip.