Chrissy Teigen's Fiery Bread Upgrade For Spicy Grilled Cheese

Chrissy Teigen is a beloved jack-of-all-trades celebrity whose physical beauty is matched by a funny and relatable personality. From model to TV personality, Teigen's creativity has now expanded into the culinary world with three published cookbooks. In her cookbook "Cravings: Hungry For More: A Cookbook," Teigen shares a fiery bread upgrade for a grilled cheese sandwich that all spicy food lovers must try.

Teigen's recipe creates a cheesy peppery coating for the outside of the grilled cheese sandwich bread for both a flavor and texture upgrade. The grilled cheese sandwich bread prep starts out like a normal recipe, by spreading softened butter on the outside of each slice. But the buttered bread then transforms into an adhesive cushion onto which you'll forcefully press thinly sliced rings of raw jalapeño. Once the jalapeños have been stamped onto the sandwich bread, you'll then cover the remaining exposed buttery surface in shredded parmesan. You can also use this Happy Belly Grated Cheese for a finer dusting. Make sure the bread is soft enough for the jalapeños to make a permanent indentation. We like this soft sourdough sandwich bread from Rudolph's.

Once both bread slices have received the fiery jalapeño and parmesan treatment, then you'll assemble the sandwich, stuffing it with shredded cheddar cheese before placing it on a hot skillet. Grilling the sandwich on both sides for two or three minutes will create a crunchy, cheesy crust dotted with spicy roasted jalapeño rings for the ultimate texture and flavor upgrade.