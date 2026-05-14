A Butcher Says These Two Beef Cuts Are Overlooked — Here's How To Ask For Them

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Beef can be broken down into eight primal cuts. From those, numerous subprimal cuts can be derived, including everything from chateaubriand to skirt steak. There's no universal standard for how many of these secondary cuts there are. Some butchery guides list a couple dozen, but others mention over 100 different cuts. With so many options, and only a handful like ribeye or filet mignon dominating restaurant menus and store shelves, it can be easy to overlook lesser-known steaks. We talked to an expert to learn about two of the many underrated cuts you should be eating.

Brad Baych, also known as the Butcher Wizard, is a professional butcher and the author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef." He spoke with Tasting Table about overlooked steaks worth trying. "A few of my favorites come from the chuck primal cut. The chuck eye is an actual piece of the ribeye muscle, but because it is found in the chuck it is about half the price," he told us. In terms of flavor and tenderness, it really does make a great alternative to ribeye.

If you are unsure how to cook a chuck eye, tell your butcher how you plan to prepare it and ask for recommendations. "Anytime you are talking with your butcher, you want to be upfront with what you are going to do with a particular cut," Baych said. "Are you going to grill it, will it be marinated, is your recipe a braising dish? All these factors can change the recommendation from your butcher."