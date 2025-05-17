Flat Iron Steak: The Simple Tips You Need To Cook This Cut To Perfection

Everyone is afraid of overcooking a steak. It's a major mistake that can completely ruin a special meal, and it's an easy thing to do. This is especially the case with thinner cuts, like flat iron steaks. Named after its shape, which resembles a flat iron pan, this cut comes from the chuck, or shoulder, of the cow. It has some marbling and is known for being a cheaper alternative to more expensive cuts like filet mignon due to its juiciness and tender texture.

It's especially important not to overcook a flat iron steak. In fact, you actually need to take it off the heat even sooner than you think, according to Austin Stull, the executive chef at The Grillroom Chophouse & Wine Bar in Chicago. "Don't overcook it. When flat iron hits the medium well/well done point, it turns to a pretty unenjoyable texture," Stull told Tasting Table. "Pull your steak at rare and let it rest."

It only takes around six minutes to cook a flat iron steak to medium rare, and it should rest for about eight minutes. You shouldn't rely on the hand trick to check the meat's doneness; instead use a meat thermometer. It should reach 118 degrees Fahrenheit before the steak is taken off the heat for rare. As Chef Stull advises, "You can always cook more, but you can't cook less!" So don't worry if you take it off the heat too early.