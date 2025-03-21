One Ingredient That Should Never Be In Your Steak Marinade

Before throwing your steak on the grill, you might want to marinate it first. In our experience, a good steak marinade could make all the difference between biting into a bland and chewy piece of meat or a juicy and flavorful one. Not only does this pre-flame bath help to infuse the meat with vibrant flavors, but it also comes in handy if you're looking to tenderize those tougher cuts of beef, including chuck, round, flank, and skirt steaks.

While there are a bunch of ingredients you can include in a marinade to give your meat a tenderizing boost of flavor, from miso to mayonnaise to maple syrup, there is one ingredient you'd do best to avoid. According to CJ Jacobson, "Top Chef" contestant and chef and partner of Chicago-based Mediterranean eateries Aba and Ēma, beer is one thing that should always be left out of your marinades.

Although the boozy beverage is an undeniably popular choice among carnivorous cooks hoping to soften up their steaks, Jacobson tells Tasting Table that it actually does little in terms of elevating meat's flavor. In fact, it can have the opposite effect, causing a marinade to be less potent. "Beer does not generally do anything," he explains. "The most important thing in marinating is forming a concentration of flavor. Beer, for the most part, waters down a marinade." But that's not the only reason you may want to leave it out of your marinade mix.