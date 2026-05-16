7 Foods From Costco With Shockingly Negative Reviews

It'd probably take a few decades (if not more) to try out all the food and drink options at Costco. It would cost an arm and a leg, sure, but you'd presumably run out of space to store it all before you get that far. As it turns out, though, not everything is worth purchasing, so you can feel comfortable leaving some things on the shelves. We scoured the Costco website to find out which items had surprisingly negative customer reviews, specifically those with a 3.5-star rating or lower with at least 40 reviews.

Despite the negative reviews from Costco customers, some of these items ranked pretty well in previous Tasting Table reviews and have a cult following, so we'll add those insights when relevant. And it goes to show that negative reviews don't necessarily speak for every customer. Take a look at the items below to see if any of your favorites made the list; if so, perhaps you want to leave a positive review to bump up that rating, just in case Costco ever decides to pull it from the shelves. Or perhaps you should give them a second taste, since many issues stem from product changes.

But as it stands, reviewers don't have nice things to say about these Costco products. All information is accurate at the time of writing and is subject to change.