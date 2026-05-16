7 Foods From Costco With Shockingly Negative Reviews
It'd probably take a few decades (if not more) to try out all the food and drink options at Costco. It would cost an arm and a leg, sure, but you'd presumably run out of space to store it all before you get that far. As it turns out, though, not everything is worth purchasing, so you can feel comfortable leaving some things on the shelves. We scoured the Costco website to find out which items had surprisingly negative customer reviews, specifically those with a 3.5-star rating or lower with at least 40 reviews.
Despite the negative reviews from Costco customers, some of these items ranked pretty well in previous Tasting Table reviews and have a cult following, so we'll add those insights when relevant. And it goes to show that negative reviews don't necessarily speak for every customer. Take a look at the items below to see if any of your favorites made the list; if so, perhaps you want to leave a positive review to bump up that rating, just in case Costco ever decides to pull it from the shelves. Or perhaps you should give them a second taste, since many issues stem from product changes.
But as it stands, reviewers don't have nice things to say about these Costco products. All information is accurate at the time of writing and is subject to change.
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
The 4-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks has a measly 3-star rating from 59 reviews on the Costco website. The little chicken bites have quite a lot of negative remarks, many of which talk about the sodium content. They say it's way too salty, and there's nothing they can do to make it better or palatable; you can't hide them in a salad or other vehicles, as the saltiness is evident in every bite. Multiple reviewers even mention that they used to be fans of the chunks but feel the recipe has changed; in this case, the reviews say they're saltier than ever, that the quality seems worse, or that a portion of the chicken comes overcooked or even burnt.
Customers say it's back to the drawing board, and they'll have to test other brands instead. The worst review is a bit graphic, but let's just say they mention they had food poisoning. We'll leave it at that. If you veer off Costco-specific reviews, some customers love the Kirkland chicken chunks so much that they say it's even better than the original that it's supposed to be a dupe for — we actually agree on this point.
Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza
The Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza comes with four individual boxes of pizza, so you can open it up at your leisure. It has a 2.6-star rating and 65 reviews, mainly from angry customers. Reviewers are thoroughly displeased with this pizza, with many saying that it's the worst one they've ever had. "This 'pizza' tastes like someone dumped a can of tomato soup or canned raviolis on a piece of thin, stale bread and then put dried out old pepperoni on top," one customer shares. They go on to say that the sauce tastes "fake" and has a prominent sugar note.
Others talk about how they've bought these pizzas for years, but now the quality has declined so much that it's more like eating cardboard than pizza. The pizza is deemed bland, poorly made, cheap-tasting, greasy, and gross. One review even goes so far as to say the pizza is so bad that it hurts the Kirkland Signature brand as a whole.
In our ranking of six Costco frozen pizzas, the pepperoni ranked fourth. While it seems to be on the lower end of the spectrum, the writer notes that it's actually pretty good and a considerable step up from the last-place cheese pizza. Even so, it may be best to be safe and skip it entirely.
Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt
You may have your eye on the 48-ounce tub of Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt because it has 18 grams of protein per serving, but the 3.5-star rating from 51 reviews may have you thinking otherwise. People share that the recipe appears to have changed, so it seems lower in quality. They say it smells and tastes funky, like it's sour upon opening — and yes, there's a stark difference between rotten sour and tangy Greek yogurt sour.
One person says they had intense gas pain after consuming, which is pretty concerning. Multiple people reported opening a new container only to find mold, which seems like a major quality control issue with the packaging or formula. Others say it's watery (which is abnormal for Greek yogurt, which is typically quite thick), a waste of money, and bland. It seems to have some fans in the reviews, but a lot of people say they bought it as a replacement for Fage (which they say their local Costco doesn't carry anymore), but it doesn't compare.
Snapdragon Foods Vietnamese Pho Bowls
The pack of nine Snapdragon Foods Vietnamese Pho Bowls may seem enticing for a convenient meal to consume after a hectic workday, but you should probably just leave it at the warehouse. The dish has a 3-star rating with 87 reviews, and plenty of those negative reviews stem from a product change. People say the product in the old green packaging was superior, leaving customers heartbroken at the change. Now, they say it's terrible. It used to be flavorful, but now it's bland, and the formerly strong beef base is hardly noticeable.
It now comes with a minuscule sriracha packet that customers say is a poor replacement for the rich, deep chili oil it used to have. Additionally, the noodles are too mushy to enjoy properly. The consensus is that these are a waste of money, with some customers noting that they returned them to get their money back. Suffice it to say, this product used to be good, but the complaints after the packaging upgrade declare the pho is now subpar, if not gross.
Fresh Summer Truffles
Should you get truffles from Costco? Well, the answer is no. Although you can buy 4 ounces of fresh summer truffles at the big-box store, the item has a 2.9-star rating based on 40 reviews. The big problem is the lack of flavor. "They dont have any truffle earthy aroma and tastes like nothing," says one reviewer. People even preface by saying they understand the difference between a fake truffle that's overwhelmingly, artificially fragrant and a real truffle; they note it's typically more nuanced, but the flavor in the Costco item lacks appeal.
Nearly all the low-star reviews complain of a lack of taste; one goes so far as to call it a scam. A couple of others say theirs were of poor quality; one says that theirs were rancid upon arrival, while another shares that the truffles went bad in the fridge within a couple of days. They also mention various ways they used truffles, like in pasta or eggs, but note that this product still didn't provide the flavor they were looking for.
Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin Bites
If you're on the hunt for tasty little snacks to pack in school lunches or to nibble on at home, then the Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin Bites might have looked appealing — especially since this product comes in a pack of 20. However, it has 55 reviews and a low 2.9-star rating with a slew of negative reviews. The complaints about these snacks are all over the place. Some note that they're dry and have a funky taste. Multiple people say they have a chemical smell and taste that's more like you're taking a big whiff at a nail salon than of a muffin; others compare it to gasoline. Either way ... yuck!
More than one review says their box of muffins had mold growing despite coming from sealed packaging. No matter what, people say that these are incomparable to Little Bites muffins, so you should just stick with the name brand. That's unfortunate, because they used to be a good dupe for Little Bites, but have since gone way, way downhill.
BrainCare Brain Omega 3 Fig & Dark Chocolate Bar
Your brain is important. We need to take care of it, like we'd take care of other parts of the body. So, you might feel like a bar designed for your noggin might be a good way to do that. But the 16-count of BrainCare Brain Omega 3 Fig & Dark Chocolate Bars has a lot of negative reviews; it has a 3.1-star rating with 68 reviews, many of which are 1-star. People say that the flavor is bitter and fishy; while those are not notes that you'd associate with chocolate and fig, it does contain fish oil. However, there are plenty of foods that contain omega-3s besides fish, so that might be a better way to go.
"The box says no fishy taste, they taste like if old overcooked fish marinated in more fish, topped with fish bits, sprinkle of fishy fig and maybe some Chocolate which is NOT a complimentary taste to fish," one customer mentions on the Costco website. In addition to an unpleasant flavor, reviewers say the texture is equally as bad, leaving an oily film that's impossible to swallow. People think it's awful enough to return for a refund or to toss it in the trash.
Methodology
To find these items, we sought out Costco products that met specific criteria: 40 or more reviews and a rating of 3.5 stars or lower. Although these foods received quite low reviews and negative remarks from customers, there were far fewer poorly rated items than one might expect. Things that had quite a lot of reviews tended to rank at 3.6 and above. This may be because people don't often review things, or the more reviews it gets, the higher it goes (at least over 3.5-star criteria). Instead of these seven products, you should consider some of the best 2026 Costco items to stock up on.