6 Costco Snack Dupes And How They Compare To Name Brands

Chocolate and nuts are an epic combination. It's hard to get them wrong, and I'll start by saying both brands nailed this snack. That said, they are different. While they look somewhat similar if you remove them from the packaging, you can spot the differences when you take a deeper look and that first bite — it comes down to the nuts.

The Kind dark chocolate nuts and sea salt bars are comprised of two nuts: almonds and peanuts. The peanuts are prominent and noticeable with each bite, while the almonds offer their distinct crunch. The combination gives the Kind bars a very peanut butter and chocolate vibe, which we all know goes well together. Meanwhile, the Kirkland Signature nut bars are made with chocolate, almonds, cashews, pecans, and sunflower seeds, among other ingredients. These are beautifully nutty and crunchy. I will say that they are almond-heavy, followed by sunflower seeds, and I wish there were more of the pecan or cashew components. The Costco price is also truly unbeatable.

Both brands' bars are dense as far as calories and fat content, and each certainly make for a very filling snack that you can bring for an afternoon on the trail or at the beach, when you need some nutrients. They're crunchy, sweet, with a lot of flavor. I loved the peanut profile of the Kind bars, and also appreciated the greater variety in nuts and seeds in Kirkland's version. Even though Kirkland's is an incredible value, this one is a tie for me based on the appearance, flavor, and texture.