Bulk Up Your Weekday Salad With Frozen Chicken Nuggets

To make this meal even easier, start with a bagged salad or make one fresh at home. Chicken nuggets pair perfectly with Caesar, cobb, or antipasto salads, although you can also serve them on top of burrito salad bowls with beans and corn, hearty kale dishes where they will hold up amidst the studier greens, and fall assortments that feature complementing veggies like Brussels sprouts. The beautiful thing about chicken is that its mild flavor can go with almost anything, so you can make your salad as complex or as simple as you'd like. But if you're not sure where to start, look to bowls that could use the crunch that the nuggets will provide.

When it comes to cooking your frozen bites, you can essentially choose if you'd rather heat them in the oven, air fryer, or microwave. While the latter will completely work, the air fryer is another quick option that will give you an ultra-crispy coating. Depending on their size, you may be able to just plop your cooked nuggets in your salad, but if you're using bigger versions or even tenders, you'll likely want to dice them up first. Whichever one you go for, try to keep them as dry as possible, since a soggy coating can seep into your lettuce. But once the chicken bites are in your bowl, all you have to do is toss and enjoy.